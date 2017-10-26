Login | Sign Up
Razer Goes Membrane With 'Cynosa' Keyboard Line

We suppose you have to go SKU to SKU with your competition on all fronts, which is apparently Razer’s strategy with its new Cynosa line of keyboards. Simply put, these are membrane keyboards, not mechanical ones, and not even “Mecha-Membrane,” and they’re meant to compete directly with Corsair’s membrane K55.  

There are two Cynosa keyboards in the new line (so far, at least), a standard version and a “pro” version. The only difference is that the pro model sports an underglow feature, which, if you like lots of pretty lights, actually looks tremendous. The underglow offers 24 customizable lighting zones, which we interpret to mean that there are 24 individual, programmable LEDs. Like the K55, it appears that the Cynosa has a translucent plastic backplate that offers quite attractive backlighting, too.

The other feature that the Cynosa line has going for it is extensive programmability. It supports Razer’s Synapse 3 software, which gives you control over virtually endless lighting features (including per-key), and more importantly, allows you to program macros of “unlimited” lengths and assign them to any key.  

The Cynosa keyboards promise 10 key rollover (10KRO) and a 1,000Hz polling rate, and they're billed as "spill-resistant."

Razer describes the membrane switches on the Cynosa as “soft cushioned keys with gaming-grade performance,” which is to say, they’re squishy like all inexpensive membrane keyboards. That is not a virtue when it comes to keyboards, although certainly there’s some segment of the population who might like that quite soft feel over mechanical switches.

In any case, Razer is ceding the price battle to Corsair. The Cynosa Chroma and Cynosa Chroma Pro cost $60 and $80, respectively, whereas the K55 will run you just $50. All three keyboards are currently available, so if you’re in the market for a gaming keyboard that has only membrane switches, you can pick your poison.

Seth Colaner

Seth Colaner is the Executive News Editor of Tom's Hardware US. He oversees news, event coverage and peripheral reviews.

  • techy1966
    LOL I find it funny how these companies sell you on one thing and say oh there is no other anything else is crap. then turn around a few years later and release something that they said was crap and try to sway it as it being great. I myself do not like Mech keyboards I find them way to noisy for my liking and prefer the quiet membrane keyboards of coarse without the Christmas tree lighting. That is my own preference and not meant to dis anyone else for their preferred choices.

    I do how ever find it kinda funny that so many people dislike loud computers got to make sure those fans are barely spinning it's to noisy. Then go out and buy a clicky clacky keyboard. That clacking drives me through the walls when hearing it in the youtube video if someone is typing I can not imagine what it would be like if it was in the same room as me...lol
