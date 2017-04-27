Big Promises From Razer’s Lancehead Wireless Mouse

razer lancehead wireless gaming mouse 3

Razer is making some big promises with its wireless Lancehead gaming mouse. We’re accustomed to companies blasting marketing spiels that claim their new product is the “World’s First/Best/Awesomest” widget, but Razer is taking that to a new level. The company’s claims around the Lancehead include:

-Most reliable wireless mouse in the world

-Most reliable PC peripheral in the world

-World’s Most Accurate laser mouse sensor

-Industry-best mouse switches

Whew! Although we wouldn’t deign to ascribe those superlatives without extensive testing across multiple products, Razer at least tried to explain the technology behind its claims.





Superlatives

The wireless versus wired mouse debate has been kicking around since the dawn of wireless mice. There are obvious issues inherent to wireless mice, including extra weight, battery life, lag, and wireless interference. Razer said that it’s solved at least the last two with its Adaptive Frequency Technology (AFT).

In its release materials, Razer said:

Adaptive Frequency Technology … automatically selects the strongest interference-free frequencies within the 2.4 GHz band. The technology actively switches when necessary. The result is lag-free data transmission between the Lancehead and PC and a signal that outperforms every other wireless gaming mouse.

The company hopes the wireless Lancehead can find footing in the otherwise completely wired-mouse esports community.

Regarding its claims around the laser sensor and switches, Razer has been touting that since it launched the Deathadder Elite mouse last year. The company has refused to disclose who it partnered with on the laser sensor, but it said that it co-developed its Razer Mechanical Mouse switches with Omron, which makes loads of the switches you’ll find on gaming mice. Whereas Omron mouse switches typically promise a 20-million-click lifetime, Razer’s version purports to last for 50 million clicks.

New Software

Mentioned only in passing in the release materials for the Lancehead is the fact that this device is the first to ship with a new edition of Razer’s Synapse software, Synapse Pro (Beta). Synapse lets you configure your device’s settings, create/edit macros, make key and button assignments, and more. It’s also the way you can configure the RGB lighting (Razer Chroma) on a bevy of Razer devices, including the Lancehead.

Razer didn’t offer much additional information on what will be in Synapse Pro that isn’t currently in Synapse beyond the following:

Rebind buttons, assign macros, and automatically save all your profile configurations to the cloud. And if you’re going to use a computer without internet or Razer Synapse Pro installed, save up to 4 profiles to have on hand via the devices’ on-board storage.

(Quietly, There’s a Wired Version, Too)

If you’re unconvinced that a wireless mouse is for you, Razer has a capitulation: The Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition (TE) is wired. The wired variant has a different laser sensor--it's the same one that the Razer Mamba uses, whereas the wireless Lancehead has the same sensor as the Deathadder Elite.

The wired TE version is also a tad lighter--104g (without the cable) versus 111g--and it costs significantly less. The wireless Lancehead will run you a whopping $140, whereas the wired model is $80 (which is still quite pricey for a gaming mouse).

The wireless Lancehead is coming in May or June 2017, but you can preorder it now. The wired version is now available.





Razer Lancehead (Wireless) Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition (Wired) Sensor True 16,000 DPI 5G laser sensor 10,000 DPI 5G laser sensor IPS Up to 210 inches per second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration Up to 450 inches per second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration Polling Rate 1,000Hz “Ultrapolling” Ambidextrous Yes Switches Razer Mechanical Mouse Switches



Buttons Nine total, all programmable:

-L/R click

-Forward/back navigation (left side)

-Forward/back navigation (right side)

-DPI switches x2

-Scroll wheel

Lighting -Razer Chroma (RGB)

-Inter-device color synchronization

Software Synapse Pro (Beta), coming soon

Cable 2.1 m / 7 ft braided fiber USB charging cable

Dimensions Approx. 117 x 71 x 38mm (LxWxH) Weight Approx. 111 g / 0.24 lbs

(Excluding cable) Approx. 104 g / 0.23 lbs

(Excluding cable) Misc. -2.4 GHz dongle

-Adaptive Frequency Technology

-On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment

-Battery life: approx. 24 hrs (with lighting)

(Life expectancy of the battery depends on its usage settings) On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment Price $140 (avail. May/June worldwide) $80 (avail. now)

Update, 4/27/17, 9:32am PT: A Razer rep reached out to clarify that the two Lancehead mice actually have difference laser sensors. Also, the prices we were originally given were incorrect. Both errors have been fixed in the copy and spec table.