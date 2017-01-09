Two Project Valerie Prototypes Stolen From CES, Razer Offers Reward For Return
A CES thief has made off with some of Razer’s incredibly valuable property--two of its triple-display Project Valerie laptops.
Razer CEO Min-Lian Tan first announced the theft via Twitter and Facebook early this morning, but the company has now issued an official statement:
This note is to confirm that two Razer Project Valerie laptop prototypes were stolen from the Razer booth at CES. The product was taken from the Razer press room at approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2017. A $25,000 reward is being offered for original information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of a criminal suspect. Razer, in its sole discretion, will decide who is entitled to a reward and in what amount. Razer may pay only a portion of the maximum reward offered. The decision will be based primarily upon law enforcement's evaluation of the value of the information provided. When there are multiple claimants, the reward will be shared in amounts determined by Razer. Razer associates are not eligible for the reward. This reward offer is good for one year from the date it is first offered, unless extended by Razer. Information about the theft can be sent to legal@razerzone.com. Razer will not publicly disclose material that it receives or details about respondents, except to those persons with whom Razer is directly working to resolve this matter or as may be required by law.
The theft occurred during what was likely a chaotic teardown of Razer’s suite on the Las Vegas Convention show floor. Note that there’s a $25,000 reward for information leading to the guilty party, good for a year from today.
It’s impossible to know at this time if the theft of these prototypes is the result of run-of-the-mill shameful thuggery or an act of corporate espionage. We do know that Razer has other prototypes safely stashed elsewhere, so fortunately for the engineers and product designers who have worked on this project, all is not lost.
If you have information to share with Razer, you can do so by emailing its legal team.
what is the world coming to? jesus!
btw, i got a laptop with 3 screens if anyone is interested. it's a little on the heavy side and not too portable, but it has 3 screens.......
Jokes aside my experience with Razer as a company has been horrible. Their sales, rebates, shipping and support procedures seem just as criminal as stealing laptops. I don't care how nice their laptops are I'm never buying one again.
^.^
Considered stealing a great many things and it all comes down to one thing, either you install software on the device to track it, which is removed with a format and now just looks like any other device, or you have something physical in it, and that is either very short range or easily removed.
Put the device in a faraday bag till you figure out what to do, pretty much makes everything untrackable, and once you are out of the country, sell it.
8 mice in 4 years.
each one the laser died, each one was at least a 2 week wait useing a crap mouse in the interim. now useing a logitech g600 and as crap as the software is, it works after what... 2 or 3 years of use.
And by the time you've gone through all that you'd be lucky to make a profit. The only logical explanation would be corporate espionage or dumb hick thinking he could sell it for a quick buck. If you are going to go through all the effort to get into CES, steal the laptop, and get out of the country you might as well just work a day job because the pay is going to be just as good.
I have seen the floors of ces, you play around with the laptop and have someone else help, when they are swamped, you retract the screens so if anyone looks it would look like you are testing it out, and when you think you can get away with it, calmly unplug it and put it in a bag and walk away, you may want to wear a razor shirt if you do this with razor logos. Its honestly shocking how often people don't think twice if you look like you are meant to be there.
now its getting it out of the country, and into one where us extradition wont happen for the sale, and depending on the buyer, you could see a significant amount of money, round trip to china (furthest i can think of from the us) is around 1200$, each laptop would sell for 2000 minimum, and depending on the buyer, significantly more. unless razor can remote brick which they most likely can't, there you go.
every time I watch a video about human engineering I feel like a sucker for not doing it myself because it's so easy and all you have to do is stay calm.
Assuming you are talking about me, so long as what I write isn't completely borked by typos and the point what I wrote gets the message across that's where my ability to care ends. I don't get paid to write perfectly.