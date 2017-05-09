Roccat's 'Sick City' Set For Closed Alpha In June, Needs Player Feedback

Roccat announced today that its newly-formed Roccat Games Studio is already hard at work at its first game. You heard that right: a PC peripherals company is making its own game, and you can get in on the action as early as June.

The game is called Sick City and the company classifies it as a “modern real-time tactical combat game.” Furthermore, the company said that it would have elements inspired from other games such as Commandos, Company of Heroes, and Warcraft 3. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic world, and you’ll have to manage squads and vehicles as you play in a four-versus-four-player match. The main goal is to take control of an energy source called Aimo. According to the press kit sent to us, it seems that the game will start with two factions called “The Legion” and “Kidz.”





As the development process continues for the game, the studio will need user feedback to determine additional features for the game. This includes the introduction of new factions, maps, or game types, but this will only take place after the closed alpha session, which starts in June. During the alpha, a select few will be able to play the game and provide feedback on technical issues and bugs that need attention. It’s unclear as to how long the closed alpha will last, but once it’s over, the game will move on to Early Access where anyone can play and provide their own feedback on the type of content that needs to be in the game.

If you’re keen on playing the game in its closed alpha state, you can sign up now on the game’s website. Because of the need for player feedback, it’s apparent that the game could be in a closed alpha or early access state for quite some time. The company did not reveal the release date for the completed version of the game.