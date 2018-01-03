Samsung Unveils Thunderbolt 3 QLED Curved Monitor

The latest addition to Samsung's line of curved displays features Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and, according to the company, is designed for entertainment and business audiences.



Samsung's CJ791 QLED monitor measures 34" diagonally from corner to corner and features a 21:9 aspect ratio, 3440 x 1440 ultra-wide QHD resolution, 1,500R curvature, 178-degree viewing angle, 4ms response time, height-adjustable stand, and tilt functionality. This monitor also features a “Game Mode” that contains a dynamic gamma setting that adjusts color and contrast on the fly to create more realistic environments.



Seog-gi Kim, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said:

The CJ791 aligns Thunderbolt 3 connectivity with our best-in-class curvature and QLED picture quality to captivate and engage users, while also promoting improved organization and productivity. We are thrilled to demonstrate the full capabilities of our innovative new display to CES 2018 attendees.



Obviously the monitor's big selling point is the Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. In addition to providing a blistering processing speed of up to 40Gbps, the Thunderbolt 3 interface also enables Samsung's CJ791 to provide up to 85W of charging power, as well.



The CJ791 will be on display at CES 2018; we expect more details at that time.