Seasonic Releases The Prime Snow Silent PSUs

If you're searching for a white-colored PSU, you will notice that the pickings are slim, especially in the low- and mid-capacity regions. That changes now with the introduction of the new Seasonic Prime Snow Silent PSUs. These units come in three capacities: 550W, 650W and 750W.

The smallest of Seasonic's latest units is 80 PLUS Gold certified, the mid features a Platinum certification, and the 750W model carries the 80 PLUS Titanium badge. The units have not been tested by Cybenetics yet, so we don't have detailed information on their efficiency, performance, and noise output, but since they use the same platforms with the corresponding Prime Gold, Platinum, and Titanium models, we can safely assume that their performance levels are high. We'll know more if and when we're able to get our hands on these units.

As in all Prime models, the provided warranty is extra long at 12 years, and Seasonic promises for quiet operation as well. All three Snow Silent units are fully modular and feature an FDB fan, which is supported by a semi-passive operation which can be deactivated should you want the fan to be active at all times. The fan's life expectancy is quite long, reaching 50,000 hours at 40°C. Moreover, the max operating temperature for the PSUs is set at 50°C, however they can only deliver 80% of their respective max-rated-capacity continuously under this temperature. Before the cryptocurrency mining craziness began, most manufacturers didn't have a problem stating a 50°C temperature rating for continuous full load output, and Seasonic is among the first to drop the ratings of its high-end models to 40°C under full load.

The 750W model has larger dimensions than the other two units, which are super compact. This is a clear indication that it features a different platform based on the original Prime platform that Seasonic introduced a while ago, which is currently one of the best analogue platforms money can buy. The two lower capacity Snow Silent PSUs utilize the Focus platform, which allows for super compact dimensions. Seasonic managed to fit a 135mm fan in such a small chassis, and this will be beneficial for noise output. Larger fans can keep the same airflow as smaller ones, but at lower speeds, thus producing lower noise.

Compared to the normal Prime models, the Prime Snow Silent units will carry an extra $8-$10 cost, which probably won't matter to users seeking a white PSU. It is nice to see Seasonic revamping the Snow Silent line, and we are waiting for the review samples to surface to provide you with more details. Unfortunately we don't have any information on when the Prime Snow Silent models will hit the U.S. market.