Seasonic Brings Snow Silent, AirTouch PSUs To CES 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV -- Seasonic made an impression in 2017 with its Prime and Focus lines, with the first offering cutting-edge performance and the second delivering an excellent performance per buck ratio. At CES 2018, the company revealed plans to release more interesting PSUs this year.

First up are the new Snow Silent units. The upcoming Snow Silent PSUs will have 750W, 650W, and 550W capacities, with the first featuring 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency, the second 80 PLUS Platinum, and the third 80 PLUS Gold. (Sadly, there isn't a 1kW capacity member of this lineup.) The Snow Silent lineup will probably be available in late Q2 or Q3. Seasonic is currently very busy with the manufacturing of the Prime and especially the Focus lines, and with the production lines being full in order to satisfy demand, you cannot exactly estimate the release date of a new model.

One thing is for sure though: The existing Snow Silent 1050 and 750 models will soon be phased out, because they are based an older Seasonic platform. It would be nice if Seasonic also released a higher capacity Snow Silent PSU, because we are pretty sure that many users out there would like to have a high performance PSU featuring a white finish and more than 1kW capacity. Currently there are very few white PSU offerings available, and even fewer have over 1kW capacity, so it seems like Seasonic is missing out on an opportunity to appeal to this niche market.

Seasonic also showed the AirTouch unit, which has been present at all major exhibitions lately. We don't have an estimated release date for this model, unfortunately, so we don't know its MSRP either. The only information we have so far is that this PSU will be 80 PLUS Gold certified, fully modular, and use a 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing fan with a hybrid digital RGB fan control with a five-mode smart control interface. According to Seasonic, the fan's speed and the RGB LED lights will be easily personalized. One touch is enough to set the desired fan speed and the ambient lighting color, which provides an indication about the fan's operational mode (red: turbo; yellow: high; green: mid; blue: low; white: silent).