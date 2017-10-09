Login | Sign Up
Search

You'll Need 97GB Of Free Space For 'Middle-earth: Shadow Of War'

by
10 Comments

It’s no secret that the overall file sizes for PC games are on the rise. One such evidence is Monolith Productions’ Middle-earth: Shadow of War, which comes out tomorrow. You’ll need to clear some storage for the game, as the initial download requires about 97GB of free space.

According to a tweet from IGN reviews executive editor Dan Stapleton, the massive file size includes voice acting for the game’s Uruk characters as well as 4K video. Our own download of the game, specifically the Gold Edition variant, confirmed the file size. However, we noticed that the download also included two other pieces, simply called “HD Cinematics” and “HD Content,” which could be the 4K assets Stapleton mentioned. Unchecking these options after the download was completed brought down the overall file size to about 69GB, which was 9GB more than the initial storage requirement published by Monolith earlier this year.


Middle-earth: Shadow of War isn’t the only title this year to reach the 90-plus GB file size at launch. Turn 10 Studios’ Forza Motorsport 7 requires about 95GB of space, but it’s unclear as to how much of the file is reserved for 4K content. We reached out to Monolith to get additional information on the HD assets for the game, and we’ll update as we get more details.

If you do plan to grab Middle-earth: Shadow of War tomorrow, make sure you meet the hardware requirements and download the latest driver for your Nvidia GPU. If you’re still on the fence about the game, you can check out our hands-on coverage of it from E3 earlier this year.

NameMiddle-earth: Shadow of War
TypeOpen-world, RPG, Action/Adventure
DeveloperMonolith Productions
PublisherWarner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Platforms
  • PC
  • Xbox One
  • Project Scorpio
  • PlayStation 4
  • PlayStation 4 Pro
Where To Buy
Release DateOctober 10, 2017
About the author
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
10 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • clonazepam
    I love how that snake in the grass Comcast pops up in the IGN guy's twitter replies with how to buy unlimited data for an extra $50/month.
    0
  • Gregory_3
    I think it's fair to say that gaming has gone from a high-school pastime to a serious adult indulgence --with a budget to match.
    0
  • USAFRet
    And we moaned about the 40 megabytes that Falcon 3.0 consumed back in '91 or so.
    1
Display All 10 comments
Most Popular
  1. 'Elite Dangerous' To Get Major Updates Throughout 2018
  2. Nvidia Releases Game Ready Driver For 'Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War'
  3. Intel Coffee Lake Gaming Results: i7-8700K Cheat Sheet
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Shopsavvy sites
  • © 2017 Purch All Rights Reserved.