Sharkoon Announces Skiller SGC1 Budget Chassis

SKILLER_SGC1_Window_Black_01_angled

SKILLER_SGC1_Window_Black_03_top_angled

SKILLER_SGC1_Window_Black_06_back

SKILLER_SGC1_Window_Black_05_side_open

SKILLER_SGC1_Window_Blue_05_side_open

SKILLER_SGC1_Window_Green_05_side_open

SKILLER_SGC1_Window_Red_05_side_open SKILLER_SGC1_Window_Black_01_angled

SKILLER_SGC1_Window_Black_03_top_angled

SKILLER_SGC1_Window_Black_06_back

SKILLER_SGC1_Window_Black_05_side_open

SKILLER_SGC1_Window_Blue_05_side_open

SKILLER_SGC1_Window_Green_05_side_open

SKILLER_SGC1_Window_Red_05_side_open

Sharkoon announced a new budget chassis that combines a no-frills exterior with a colorful interior to appeal to modern system builders.



The new Skiller SGC1 mid-tower chassis isn’t the most distinct case on the outside. Like many budget towers, the construction is plastic on steel. The bottom portion of the front fascia hides frontal intake fans, whereas the top portion has two 5.25’’ drive bays--a rarity for modern chassis. Front I/O (2x USB 3.0 type A, headphone, and microphone jacks) are laid out across the top edge. The side panels are extruded outwards, and are available in windowed and plain variants. Tempered glass is all the rage now, but the SGC1’s window is old-school acrylic. The top of the case is predominantly covered by a large mesh cutout.





The SGC1’s bland exterior hides some more interesting interior features, however. You’ll probably want to get a windowed version of this case because the fully painted interior is definitely worth showing off. It can be had in black, but the available red, green, or blue are certainly more interesting. The included LED-lit, 120mm rear fan comes in the same color as the interior. With such a standout interior, Sharkoon did well to include a bottom plate to hide the PSU and cables.



Hardware support is typical for a mid-tower case. Motherboard support is from Mini-ITX to standard ATX with seven expansion slots only. Drive bays include the aforementioned dual front 5.25’’ slots (one convertible to 3.5’’), two 3.5’’ slots (under the bottom plate), and two 2.5’’ slots (behind the motherboard). The maximum length for the PSU is 24cm and 40cm for GPUs. Combined with the maximum height of 16.5cm for CPU coolers, this case shouldn’t have a problem fitting most add-in cards.

For cooling, one 120mm rear fan and one 120mm front fan are included. The front can support an additional 120mm fan, or both can be changed for 140mm fans. The top of the case can fit either three 120mm or two 140mm fans. Both the front and top fan cutouts are filtered and can fit standard-depth radiators. There is also a filtered intake below the PSU.

The Sharkoon Skiller SGC1 is available now, but we don’t have pricing or retail location details.