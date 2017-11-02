SilverStone Releases A 120W AC Adapter For Laptops And SFF PCs

Besides high density PSUs, SilverStone is also into AC power adapters. So far it had just a single offering in this category, but as of today it has a second, the AD-120T. As the naming scheme reveals, this power brick can provide up to 120 Watts or 19VDC with 6.32 Amps max current output. The adapter is slim at just 25mm, and it also boasts up to 90% efficiency and compliance with the Energy Star EPS 2.0 and ErP Lot 7 Tier 2 directives.

The AD120-T includes seven charger tips for enhanced compatibility with laptops, and it's equipped with all necessary protection features, including over power, over voltage, over temperature, and short circuit protection. Its max operating temperature for continuous max power delivery reaches 40°C, and it's of course compatible with a wide voltage range (100 ~ 240V).

Unfortunately, SilverStone didn't provide any information in its press release about the price of the AD120-T, but given the price tag of the AD120-STX, we expect it to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $40. There's also no information about when this product will be available in the U.S. market.