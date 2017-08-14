SilverStone Brings Tempered Glass To Redline Series Chassis
With new tempered glass versions of its RL06-G and RL06-GP cases. SilverStone has joined the growing list of companies offering tempered glass side panels on a budget line of chassis.
Fans of SilverStone’s Redline series chassis will appreciate features such as support for up to ATX motherboards and seven expansion slots. The RL06-G and RL06-GP cases are able to accommodate CPU coolers as tall as 158mm, full-length graphics cards up to 348mm, and power supplies as long as 200mm.
Both chassis have mounting locations for three 3.5” hard disks and two 2.5” solid state drives located behind the motherboard tray. The latest editions to the Redline series come standard with a full length power supply shroud that covers both the PSU and three of the chassis’ five hard drive mounting locations.
Cooling for the RL06-G is handled by a trio of 120mm intake fans and a single 120mm exhaust fan. The RL06-GP is fitted with three red LED fans. Radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 240mm can be fitted in the front and top of the chassis, and a 120mm unit can be installed in the exhaust fan mounting location in the rear of the chassis. Both chassis are outfitted with magnetic dust filters.
The RL06-G and RL06-GP are available now with an MSRP of $90 and $100, respectively, and come in a variety of color combinations.
Model
SilverStone Redline RL06-G / RL06-GP
Case Type
Mid-Tower
Motherboard Support
ATX
Micro-ATX
Expansions Slots
7
Dimensions (WxHxD)
200 x 477 x 455mm
Drive Bays
3.5” x 3
2.5” x 2
Fan Support
3 x 120mm Front (3 LED included with Pro)
2 x 140mm Front
3 x 120mm Top
2 x 140mm Top
1 X 120mm Rear (included)
Radiator Support
120, 140mm, 240mm Front
120, 140mm, 240mm Top
120mm Rear
CPU Cooler Max Height
158mm
GPU Max Length
348mm
SPU Max Length
200mm
Price
$90 - $100
dstarr3notbad.jpg
Kennyy Evonywhy not make the entire case acrylic with glass side panels to make it look like scratch resistant on front end? looking at cases with full transparent panels still looks like you have lost the side panels to a pc...
KaradjgneStill confuses me when the best selling aftermarket cpu cooler worldwide is 160mm tall, that they'd continue to push cases at 158mm, especially after a revamp to fit glass on the side vrs the older framed acrylic version panels