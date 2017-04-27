SilverStone Announces The Vital Series VT02 Compact Mini-STX Chassis

SilverStone announced the Vital Series VT02 Mini-STX case. This is the very same small form factor chassis the company had on display earlier this year at CES 2017.

The chassis measures 6.5 x 2.87 x 6.16 inches (WxHxD), or roughly the size of a standard ATX power supply, and it’s designed specifically for use with mini-STX motherboards. One of the benefits of mini-STX motherboards is the fact they’re designed to use standard desktop processors, giving end users a wider range of options when building or upgrading an existing system. SilverStone designed the VT02 to be tall enough for system builders to use stock intel coolers instead of being limited to low-profile or blower-style coolers.

The chassis has mounting locations for two 2.5" hard drives or SSDs. Front panel ports include a single USB 3.0 Type-A port, one USB 3.0 Type-C port, and an audio and microphone jack. There is also a vertical LED light bar built into the plastic front panel. The case also features large vented areas on the top and sides, allowing cooler outside air to be drawn directly into the chassis.

As a result of its diminutive size, the VT02 is ideal for small or cramped environments. The included VESA MIS-D 75 x 75mm mounting plate allows this chassis to be attached to the back of your TV or monitor, thereby making the VT02 perfect for use as an HTPC, media streamer, or in an environment where desk space is extremely limited.

The Silverstone Vital Series VT02 Mini-STX case has a one-year warranty and retails for 28,90€ / $31.50 USD. We reached out to SilverStone for information on availability.