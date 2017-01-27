Square Enix Lands Multi-Year, Multi-Game Deal With Marvel

In recent years, the Marvel brand has seen a spike in popularity due to the success of its many blockbuster movies. As a result of the box office hits, there are many games out now that include characters from Marvel’s cinematic universe, and now a major publisher--Square Enix--has announced that it would also be working with Marvel’s characters.

Specifically, Square Enix will employ the talents at Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal to create its first Marvel-themed game, which will feature the Avengers. If those studios sound familiar to you, you’ve probably played or heard about their games from 2016: Rise of the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, respectively. Aside from a teaser trailer that was released alongside the announcement, all we know about the project is that it will feature a new story and that it will “introduce a universe gamers can play in for years to come.”

The Avengers Project Announcement Trailer

The game, currently known as The Avengers Project, won’t be the only Marvel game coming out of Square Enix’s studios. The licensing deal between Square Enix and Marvel calls for a multi-year, multi-game agreement. However, the specifics of the deal are unknown. Other than the trailer, we’re going to have to wait for until sometime in 2018 to learn more about the current game as well as future Marvel-based games.