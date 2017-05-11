Square Enix To Sell 'Hitman' Studio IO Interactive
IO Interactive, the studio that recently developed the latest Hitman game, is no longer a part of Square Enix. The Japanese-based company announced via a release that said that it “regrettably decided to withdraw from the business of IO Interactive” as of the end of the fiscal year.
The main reason for the sale of the studio was due to finances. According to Square Enix, it had an “extraordinary loss” in the recent fiscal year to the tune of 4,898 million yen (about $43 million). However, its recent financial results indicates otherwise, with an increase in net sales and income compared to the previous fiscal year.
The news puts the future of the current Hitman title on the ropes. IO Interactive released the game’s first episode last year. Over the course of the past year, IO added five more episodes to create the game’s first “season.” It also included additional activities such as Elusive Targets, Contracts, and Escalation Mode in the base game. Last August, the studio said that it wanted to have two more seasons of content, but that plan seems to be on an indefinite hold or it may never come to fruition.
Even though the studio is no longer under the company umbrella, Square Enix said that it will look for other buyers to take IO Interactive with negotiations already in the works. Even though Square Enix is talking to outside investors, there’s no guarantee that IO Interactive will have a new owner in the foreseeable future.
If anyone wants to point the finger at underwhelming sales, point it straight at the always-online DRM for a single-player game.
I didn't particularly enjoy the episodic release format, but otherwise Hitman is a great game.
Valve did that with CS and gooseman the original mod creator for HL, they ended up giving him the shaft.... now valve thinks they pwn CS name
Enix doesnt own anything, IO will always be the creators and may have it "leased" to whoever buys them but Ill have to say when it comes to those who dont sell out like Remedy or IO or and yes Ill say it JOHN CARMACK. The games they make are always revolutionary, so was valve pre steam with original HL. But now uhh no comment on FB/Steam bs
Does CD Project Red have enough cash? It's the same continent, at least. I heard Apple was looking at possible dev studio purchases. This is certainly one way to get their feet wet.
No cause IO danish hipsters are the devs!!!
In my scenario, they are purchased to obtain the IP and either absorbed or disbanded.