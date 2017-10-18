Login | Sign Up
'Star Ocean: The Last Hope' Gets A Remastered Version For PC, PS4

by - Source: Square Enix Press

Another Star Ocean title is coming soon, but it’s not a new installment in Tri-Ace’s long-running franchise. Square Enix, the series’ publisher, announced that a remaster of Star Ocean: The Last Hope is coming to the PC and PlayStation 4 on November 28.

The title’s full name is Star Ocean: The Last Hope -  4K & Full HD Remaster, and in addition to the visual upgrades, this will mark the first time that the series comes to the PC. As such, the developers will add controller, keyboard, and mouse support. Square Enix’s announcement also mentioned that the studio won’t implement new changes to existing game mechanics such as the Creation System, the relationship-based Private Action System, or the Blindside flanking maneuver.


We don't have full specs, but a small sampling is available on the game’s Steam page. As always, these requirements could change before the release date.

Star Ocean: The Last Hope - 4K & Full HD RemasterMinimum
CPUIntel Core i3-2100 (Sandy Bridge, 3.1 GHz)AMD A8-6500 (Richland, 3.5 GHz)
RAM2 GB
OSWindows 7 (64-bit)
DirectX Version11
InputKeyboard and mouse, Controller

It makes sense that the first title in the Star Ocean franchise to get a remaster is The Last Hope. Even though it’s the fourth installment in the series, its storyline serves as a prequel to the original Star Ocean, which  originally debuted in 1996 for the Super Famicom in Japan. Fans in North America weren’t able to play it until it was released in 2008 for the PlayStation Portable.

At launch, the game will cost $21, but if you buy it between its release date and December 12, you’ll get a 10% discount. PC players who buy it during that promotion period will also get a downloadable soundtrack. PlayStation 4 owners who buy it before January 8, 2018 will get a wallpaper theme and 12 profile avatars based on characters from the game.

NameStar Ocean: The Last Hope - 4K & Full HD Remaster
TypeRPG, Sci-Fi
DeveloperTri-Ace
PublisherSquare Enix
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4
Where To BuySteam
Release DateNovember 28
  • ThatTechieGuy
    This was an amazing series one of the best RPGs of all time. Glad to see it's getting a well-deserved resurrection.
    0
