DICE Details 'The Last Jedi' Content For 'Star Wars Battlefront II'

Star Wars Battlefront II arrives next week, but December signals the game’s first season in which you’ll have to choose between fighting for the light or dark side on foot, air, and in outer space. DICE appropriately calls this season The Last Jedi in celebration of the movie’s release on December 15.

The event starts on Tuesday, December 5. When you enter the game, you can choose to ally with the Resistance or the forces of the First Order. Depending on your choice of faction, you’ll have different challenges to complete that provides specific rewards.

On week two, when The Last Jedi arrives in theaters, you’ll get a plethora of new content related to the movie. Finn and Captain Phasma enter the game as playable characters, and they’ll be available for purchase with in-game credits. There’s also a new Hero ship, Tallie Lintra's RZ-2 A-wing, which is available to use in Starfighter Assault. Poe Dameron’s X-wing will also get a new ability to reflect its changes in the movie. You can take part in Galactic and Starfighter Assault battles in two locations from the film--Crait and D’qar, respectively.



If you finished the single-player campaign, you'll also get a new chapter called “Resurrection” that will show Iden Versio joining the First Order as it grows in power. As a special incentive, DICE will award powerful upgrades for Finn and Captain Phasma to the faction that completes the most challenges in the week.

When The Last Jedi week is over, the faction war heads to outer space for the season’s third week. Afterwards, DICE will create a special playlist to keep fans hooked on the game throughout the holidays. During the season, you’ll have faction, weekly, and daily challenges to complete. The studio didn’t reveal the rewards for the winning side at the end of the season, but we should have more information about it sometime in January.

The arrival of new content and a monthly season so soon after launch should keep fans hooked for quite some time. Unlike the first Star Wars Battlefront, all of the downloadable content for the sequel will be free, so anyone can join in on the action. For more footage from the upcoming game, check out our recent livestream of the beta.

