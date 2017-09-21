Stardock Steam Sale Discounts Games, Software (Updated)

Update, 9/21/2017, 10:04am PDT: Added a link to the sale's page on Steam.



If you need some new games to play this weekend, Stardock Entertainment has you covered. The publisher/developer has its lineup of titles available at a large discount as part of this weekend’s Steam Publisher sale.

The sale features some of the company’s marquee titles. This includes the real-time strategy (RTS) title Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, which will be available for $20 (the original price was $40). If you prefer a more economical approach to your RTS games, you can try out Offworld Trading Company for $10. Some of the company’s older titles are also on sale. Galactic Civilizations III, which was originally released in 2015, is available for $10 and the standalone expansion Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion, which was released in 2012, will only cost you $10.





If you already own some of these games, you can pick up accompanying batches of downloadable content (DLC) at a discount. Multiple bundles are also a part of the sale, so newcomers can get access to the base game and additional DLC without taking a massive dent to their digital wallet.

The company is also discounting some of its non-game software as well. This includes Fences ($7), which automatically organizes your desktop shortcuts, and Start10 ($4), which provides cosmetic customization to your Start menu and creates filtered searches.

The sale starts today, but it’s only around for a limited time. The Stardock Steam Publisher sale is available throughout the weekend and goes through September 25.