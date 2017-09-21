Stardock Steam Sale Discounts Games, Software (Updated)

by
2 Comments

Update, 9/21/2017, 10:04am PDT: Added a link to the sale's page on Steam.

Original story, 9/21/2017, 10:00am PDT:

If you need some new games to play this weekend, Stardock Entertainment has you covered. The publisher/developer has its lineup of titles available at a large discount as part of this weekend’s Steam Publisher sale.

The sale features some of the company’s marquee titles. This includes the real-time strategy (RTS) title Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, which will be available for $20 (the original price was $40). If you prefer a more economical approach to your RTS games, you can try out Offworld Trading Company for $10. Some of the company’s older titles are also on sale. Galactic Civilizations III, which was originally released in 2015, is available for $10 and the standalone expansion Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion, which was released in 2012, will only cost you $10.


If you already own some of these games, you can pick up accompanying batches of downloadable content (DLC) at a discount. Multiple bundles are also a part of the sale, so newcomers can get access to the base game and additional DLC without taking a massive dent to their digital wallet.

The company is also discounting some of its non-game software as well. This includes Fences ($7), which automatically organizes your desktop shortcuts, and Start10 ($4), which provides cosmetic customization to your Start menu and creates filtered searches.

The sale starts today, but it’s only around for a limited time. The Stardock Steam Publisher sale is available throughout the weekend and goes through September 25.

About the author
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
2 comments
    Your comment
  • dstarr3
    Fences is a pretty useful piece of software if you have a cluttered desktop. But there's no reason to get it on Steam. You get the same discount if you go directly to their website, get it there.
    0
  • SteveRNG
    Holy cow! I've been using Fences for nearly a decade and never realized they made all those games. Derp.
    0
2 comments
Most Popular
  1. Nvidia Game Ready Driver Debuts For 'Project Cars 2,' 'Total War: Warhammer II'
  2. Square Enix Mechs Up With 'Left Alive' For PC, PS4 (Updated)
  3. Going Bump In The Night With 'The Evil Within 2' (Hands On)
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices