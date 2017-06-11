'State of Decay 2' Arrives Spring 2018

Undead Labs' State of Decay 2 was announced last year during E3, but this year’s Xbox press conference included a gameplay trailer for the upcoming zombie survival title.

Similar to the original State of Decay, you’ll have to help out other characters as they take on the undead horde. With each person added to your group, your survivor community size grows, but you’ll also face some additional challenges along the way. Some of your allies might die on a mission, while others will be infected, and you have the option of either exiling them from the camp or killing them before they turn into a zombie.

Most of the zombies you’ll see are easy to kill, but there are larger foes that require massive firepower to take down. If all else fails, you’ll have to run away and hope to escape their line of sight.

The wait to play the game will be a bit longer. State of Decay 2 won’t be ready until spring 2018.