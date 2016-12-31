Steam Winter Sale, Steam Awards Voting Arrive December 22 (Updated)
Update, 12/31/2016, 10:10am PST: The winners of the inaugural Steam awards have been revealed, and you can see the full list of winners below.
- Villain Most In Need Of A Hug: Portal 2
- I Thought This Game Was Cool Before It Won An Award: Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Test Of Time: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Just Five More Minutes: Counter Strike: Global Offensive
- Whoooaaaaaaa, Dude!: Grand Theft Auto V
- Game Within A Game: Grand Theft Auto V
- I'm Not Crying, There's Something In My Eye: The Walking Dead
- Best Use Of A Farm Animal: Goat Simulator
- Boom Boom: Doom
- Love/Hate Relationship: Dark Souls III
- Sit Back And Relax: Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Better With Friends: Left 4 Dead 2
Brace yourselves: another Steam sale is coming just in time for last-minute gifts. The Steam Winter Sale begins Thursday, December 22, and on the same day voting will begin for nominees of different categories in the recently-announced Steam Awards.
The start date of the Winter Sale was announced on Twitter via the UK division of PayPal. The annual event comes nearly a month after the Autumn Sale, which lasted six days, but the Winter Sale could go on for a longer period of time (last year, the Winter Sale went on for 13 days).
In addition to the Autumn Sale, Valve also announced the Steam awards, which allowed you to nominate games in a multitude of categories. With the nominees finalized, you’ll now have to vote for the winners. There are a total of 12 awards, and from December 22 - 29, one category will be presented and you can vote on the winner. On December 30, four of the 12 awards, which were write-in categories, will be open for voting simultaneously.
In typical Valve fashion, the name of each award is unconventional, but each one seems to perfectly describe the category. Still, the company provided a longer explanation for further clarification. So without further ado, here are the Steam Awards categories and nominees.
|Steam Awards Categories
|Nominees
|Villain Most In Need Of A Hug
|I Thought This Game Was Cool Before It Won An Award
|Test Of Time
|Just Five More Minutes
|Whoooaaaaaaa, dude!
|Game Within A Game
|I'm Not Crying, There's Something In My Eye
|Best Use Of A Farm Animal
|Boom Boom
|Love/Hate Relationship
|Sit Back And Relax
|Better With Friends
The voting process starts at 10 am PST each day and the winners of each award will be announced on New Year’s Eve. Initially, there was supposed to be only one write-in category in addition to the eight awards created by Valve. However, the company said that “the response was so overwhelming that one category didn’t seem enough.” It’s a safe bet, then, that we’ll see the Steam Awards come back next year.
Mostly games from this decade.
Not that I've seen. Hard to get leaks on steam sales.
Was that a spinoff of the old Atari Battlezone arcade machine from the 80's?
I'm 46 years old and play many of these games. What are the "adults" voting for?
That's what happens when you use incentives to encourage users to nominate things. Most who took part in it did it just to earn XP to level up their profile, and didn't actually care all that much about what they were nominating. So you get a bunch of popular games that in some cases only have tenuous ties the category.
Age of Empires II fits the category fairly well, since the original version came out in 1999, and while TF2 was from less than a decade ago, it's remained quite popular, so it's arguably a reasonable addition as well. The others are a bit of a stretch though, with all of them being only around 5 years old. I guess they could be considered games that you can play for a long time and still come back to, but do they really stand "the test of time"? Within a couple years, most Civ 5 players will have moved on to Civ 6, and most Skyrim players will have moved on to the next big Elder Scrolls game. Terraria might not be all that popular either once the updates end and a suitable successor comes along. I suppose few games from the 90's and early 2000's remain both replayable and popular enough to make such a list though, which ultimately comes down to being a popularity contest.
Starbound > Terraria