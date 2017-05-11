Sneak A Peek At Story Remix With Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16193





Microsoft just announced Story Remix--a new app that lets you create videos with mixed reality content, among other things--this morning at its Build developer conference. The app is set to debut alongside the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, but you can also experience it a little early if you sign up for the Windows Insider Program, because Story Remix is already bundled with the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 16193 that Microsoft just released.



Story Remix uses AI to help you make videos without having to do all the editing yourself. The app will automatically generate "stories" based on your photos and clips. If you don't like what you see, you can hit the titular "remix" button, which will generate a new video from the same source material. Microsoft's goal with this app is to allow people to share their experiences without having to learn how to use video editing apps like Adobe Premiere Pro.





Which isn't to say that Story Remix won't give you control over the videos you create with it. You can still choose clips, trim them, and edit the resulting video to your liking. The difference here is that it's optional--you can learn how to do those things, but you don't have to. That's the idea, at least, and Microsoft said it hopes Windows Insider Program members will offer feedback that will make Story Remix even better when it officially debuts.

Preview Build 16193 also includes the usual bug fixes and, naturally, known issues. The two other updates worth mentioning are updated power throttling, which will replace "Background Moderated" with "Power Throttling" in the task manager, and the ability to set the volume of Universal Windows Platform apps individually. That will give you more granular control over each app's volume instead of basing everything on the system volume.



Notable bugs include the persistent issue with Surface Pro 3 devices failing to update if an SD card is inserted; the inability to log in to Facebook, Instagram, or Messenger via their respective apps; and the Windows Defender Application Guard failing to work on touch-enabled PCs.



Microsoft also released Preview Build 15213 for mobile devices with a much longer list of bug fixes. You can find the full list in Microsoft's blog post. Windows Phone might not have gotten much love at Build--one developer cheered when it was mentioned off-hand at this morning's keynote--but at least Microsoft appears to be committed to fixing its problems. We'll see how long that lasts with the company's new Microsoft Graph and its goal of improving your life no matter what smartphone or tablet you use, as long as you use Windows 10 on your PC.