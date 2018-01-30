Survios Prepares ‘Sprint Vector’ For February Release

Survios is almost ready to release Sprint Vector. In January, the developer ran a closed beta to ensure that Sprint Vector would be ready for prime time. It hosted online multiplayer matches on January 19 and 20, and again on January 27 and 28. The single player beta ran from the January 19-28. Survios didn’t release a report about the beta period, but evidently, the developer was happy with the results. Today, Survios announced that its multiplayer “adrenaline platformer” will soon be available on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive and, later, PlayStation VR.

Sprint Vector is a fast-paced footrace game that favors athletic ability. Survios created a proprietary movement system called the Fluid Locomotion system, which combines a variety of movement options to create a simple and comfortable movement system for high-speed VR action. The Fluid Locomotion system allows you to run, jump, and fling yourself off walls and railings, and fly like Superman to maximize your speed and reach the finish line first. We haven’t spent much time with Sprint Vector, but we can assure you that athletic ability gives you a leg up in this game. You’re going to need a lot of stamina if you hope to win these races. And if you don’t have the energy to keep up, you can collect power-ups to even the odds.

Sprint Vector features competitive multiplayer matches with up to eight players on 12 different tracks. The game also features a solo mode with nine single-player maps with three challenges for each one. Players can choose from eight different “intergalactic competitors” and customize each one with unlockable character skins.

Survios said that Sprint Vector would be available in time for the Winter Olympics, and the developer is tossing in a Sprint Vector Championship Intergalactica Winter Games skins pack to commemorate the occasion. The PC version of the game would include skins for all eight character models that represent 16 different countries so you can rep your homeland in-game. The developer didn’t say if or when PlayStation VR players would gain access to the themed skins.

Survios plans to release Sprint Vector on the Steam and Oculus stores on February 8. The PlayStation VR version will be available February 13.