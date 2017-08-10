More AIO Coolers From Thermaltake: Floe Riing RGB TT Premium Edition Series

280_1

Hot on the heels of its Water 3.0 Riing RGB AIO cooler TR4 compatibility announcement, Thermaltake is back in the news with the launch of its new Floe Riing RGB TT Premium Edition series all-in-one liquid CPU coolers.

We know what you’re thinking: The Floe Riing RGB line of coolers sounds eerily similar to the Water Riing RGB series, and it may be hard to tell the difference between the two. In fact, we were going to make a comparison joke about how Floe is a play on the word “flow” which, as we all know, can be used to describe the continuous movement of water (Water 3.0) in one direction, but we felt that it was best to avoid low hanging fruit.

Considering the fact that the words “Riing” and “RGB” are featured prominently in the name of both cooler lines, it’s understandable that some may have a difficult time distinguishing the differences between these all-in-one coolers.

All joking aside, let’s see what the Floe Riing RGB TT Premium Edition series has to offer. This line of AIO coolers is equipped with identical 12V water pumps with copper cold plates. The high fin count aluminum radiators come in 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm sizes and are fitted with Riing Plus RGB high-static pressure fans. The company employs the use of sleeved rubber tubing to connect the pump to the radiator.

The company said the Floe Riing RGB TT Premium Edition is the "the world’s first 16.8 million colors liquid CPU cooler lineup." RGB functionality has been extended to include the water pump in addition to the Riing RGB fans. A digital lighting controller is included with each cooler, allowing end users to control functions such as Color Mode, Light Mode, Light Speed, Fan Speed, and CPU temperature via the included Riing Plus RGB Software (desktop and mobile versions available). The software can control up to 80 fans in total.

Thermaltake’s latest all-in-one cooler supports the following sockets:

Intel:

775

1150

1151

1155

1156

1366

2011

2011-v3

AMD:

AM4

AM2

AM2+

AM3

AM3+

FM1

FM2

FM2+

Thermaltake’s line of Floe Riing RGB all-in-one liquid CPU coolers are available now from the company website, with prices ranging from $160 to $200.