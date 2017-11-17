Tt Brings Real Leather To X Series Gaming Chairs

Following the release of its actively-cooled X-Comfort Air gaming chair, ThermalTake announced new additions to the line that offer real leather.

As their names imply, the X-Fit and X-Comfort Real Leather Edition chairs are essentially ThermalTake’s existing X-Fit and X-Comfort chairs but covered with real leather instead of PVC-based faux leather (vinyl). Compared to the standard X-Fit and X-Comfort, which are only slightly more premium versions of the cheaper GT chairs (also vinyl-covered), the X series Real Leather Editions represent a significant step up in luxury. The chairs are fully covered, back and front, in real leather.

For a more detailed description of ThermalTake’s gaming chair lineup and the specific differences between its Fit and Comfort lines, check our previous coverage. In short, the Fit chairs are designed to be more snug fitting, whereas the Comfort chairs are more relaxed fitting. Although not as interesting or unique as the X series Air, the new X-Fit and X-Comfort Real Leather Edition chairs take up the flagship position in ThermalTake’s gaming chair lineup at $530 and $550, respectively.