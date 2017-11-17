Tt Brings Real Leather To X Series Gaming Chairs

by
5 Comments

Following the release of its actively-cooled X-Comfort Air gaming chair, ThermalTake announced new additions to the line that offer real leather.

As their names imply, the X-Fit and X-Comfort Real Leather Edition chairs are essentially ThermalTake’s existing X-Fit and X-Comfort chairs but covered with real leather instead of PVC-based faux leather (vinyl). Compared to the standard X-Fit and X-Comfort, which are only slightly more premium versions of the cheaper GT chairs (also vinyl-covered), the X series Real Leather Editions represent a significant step up in luxury. The chairs are fully covered, back and front, in real leather.

For a more detailed description of ThermalTake’s gaming chair lineup and the specific differences between its Fit and Comfort lines, check our previous coverage. In short, the Fit chairs are designed to be more snug fitting, whereas the Comfort chairs are more relaxed fitting. Although not as interesting or unique as the X series Air, the new X-Fit and X-Comfort Real Leather Edition chairs take up the flagship position in ThermalTake’s gaming chair lineup at $530 and $550, respectively.

Thermaltake Gaming Chairs

X-Fit Real Leather Edition

X-Comfort Real Leather Edition

Height Adjustment

Maximum seat height: 58cm
Minimum seat height: 48cm

Maximum seat height: 58cm
Minimum seat height: 48cm

Armrest Adjustment

Maximum arm height: 83cm
Minimum arm height: 65cm

Maximum arm height: 83cm
Minimum arm height: 65cm

Backrest Dimensions

Backrest height: 83.5cm
Backrest shoulder width: 53cm
Backrest pelvis width: 25cm

Backrest height: 83.5cm
Backrest shoulder width: 53.5cm
Backrest pelvis width: 31cm

Color

Black

Black

Price

$530 USD

$550 USD

About the author
Leon Chan
Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
5 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • geewhizbang
    I've been ripped off before by "real leather" that was actually "bonded leather" which is basically waste leather added to plastic so it smells like leather but really isn't very durable at all. So they need to make this very clear that it is real top grain leather.
    0
  • berezini
    there's also dissolved leather scraps into fibers slapped together with bonding agent and textured to look like leather but not leather hide they still call it real leather because the material is leather even though its been processed and held up together by glue.
    0
  • Fait
    So...bad news is that it is PVC leather and not actual real top grain leather.
    Check it out:
    http://ttpremium.com/product/5816/

    Scroll down to the Specifications table for the disappointment. :(
    0
Display All 5 comments
Most Popular
  1. Best Deals
  2. HTC Inexplicably Cancels Standalone Daydream Headset
  3. New Razer BlackWidow Ultimate Is Water- And Dust-Proof
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Shopsavvy sites
  • © 2017 Purch All Rights Reserved.