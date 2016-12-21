Login | Sign Up
Thermaltake Unveils New Toughpower Grand RGB Gold Series

Thermaltake released the Toughpower Grand RGB Gold series, which includes three products that feature an RGB fan along with Gold efficiency and a fully modular cable design.
Thermaltake (TT) continues to enrich its portfolio of PSU products. Today the company released the Toughpower Grand RGB Gold line, which includes three members with capacities ranging from 650W to 850W that cover the mid-level Wattage category. All three models are 80 PLUS Gold certified and come equipped with a 140mm RGB fan featuring 256 colors. There is a button you use to change the colors of the fan's LED lighting, or you can just turn it off. According to TT, a built-in memory function remembers your last selection. This is very convenient because you won't have to select the RGB lighting mode each time you remove the power from the PSU.

The new Toughpower Grand RGB Gold line is currently available at major online stores in both US and EU market. Thermaltake seems to be very confident about the reliability of its products since it offers a hefty 10-year warranty on all of them. On the popular online stores Amazon and Newegg, the Toughpower Grand RGB 650W, 750W and 850W units cost $90, $100 and $120, respectively. Those prices are definitely competitive, and if the new units perform well, TT will have some strong contenders in this category.

Judging from the photos of the internals that TT posted in the pages of the Toughpower Grand RGB units, the OEM looks to be Sirfa/Sirtec. We encountered the Platinum efficiency version of this platform recently in the SilverStone Strider Platinum ST85F-PT review.

LineToughpower Grand RGB Gold Series
OEMSirfa/Sirtec
ModelsTPG-0650F-R, TPG-0750F-R, TPG-0850F-R
Max. DC Output650W, 750W, 850W
PFCActive PFC
Efficiency80 Plus Gold
ModularYes (fully)
Intel C6/C7 Power State SupportYes
Operating temperature0°C ~ 50°C
ProtectionsOver Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Over Current Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Cooling140 mm HDB Fan (256 Colors RGB LED)
Semi-passive operationYes
Number of PCIeTPG-0650F-R, TPG-0750F-R: 4
TPG-0650F-R: 6
Number of EPSTPG-0650F-R, TPG-0750F-R: 1
TPG-0650F-R: 2
Dimensions150 mm (W) x 87 mm (H) x 160 mm (D)
ComplianceATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
PriceTPG-0650F-R: $90
TPG-0750F-R: $100
TPG-0850F-R: $120
Warranty10 years

All of the protection features are present, including OTP (Over Temperature Protection). Thermaltake also equipped the PSUs with a semi-passive mode for silent operation under light loads. Finally, they can deliver full power continuously at up to 50°C, as the ATX spec recommends.

The power specification tables of all three Toughpower Grand RGB models follow.

TPG-0650F-R Power Specs
Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps222254.230.3
Watts120650153.6
Total Max. Power (W)650
TPG-0750F-R Power Specs
Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps222262.530.3
Watts120750153.6
Total Max. Power (W)750
TPG-0850F-R Power Specs
Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps222270.930.3
Watts120850153.6
Total Max. Power (W)850
