Thermaltake Unveils New Toughpower Grand RGB Gold Series

Thermaltake (TT) continues to enrich its portfolio of PSU products. Today the company released the Toughpower Grand RGB Gold line, which includes three members with capacities ranging from 650W to 850W that cover the mid-level Wattage category. All three models are 80 PLUS Gold certified and come equipped with a 140mm RGB fan featuring 256 colors. There is a button you use to change the colors of the fan's LED lighting, or you can just turn it off. According to TT, a built-in memory function remembers your last selection. This is very convenient because you won't have to select the RGB lighting mode each time you remove the power from the PSU.

The new Toughpower Grand RGB Gold line is currently available at major online stores in both US and EU market. Thermaltake seems to be very confident about the reliability of its products since it offers a hefty 10-year warranty on all of them. On the popular online stores Amazon and Newegg, the Toughpower Grand RGB 650W, 750W and 850W units cost $90, $100 and $120, respectively. Those prices are definitely competitive, and if the new units perform well, TT will have some strong contenders in this category.

Judging from the photos of the internals that TT posted in the pages of the Toughpower Grand RGB units, the OEM looks to be Sirfa/Sirtec. We encountered the Platinum efficiency version of this platform recently in the SilverStone Strider Platinum ST85F-PT review.

Line Toughpower Grand RGB Gold Series OEM Sirfa/Sirtec Models TPG-0650F-R, TPG-0750F-R, TPG-0850F-R Max. DC Output 650W, 750W, 850W PFC Active PFC Efficiency 80 Plus Gold Modular Yes (fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support Yes Operating temperature 0°C ~ 50°C Protections Over Voltage Protection

Under Voltage Protection

Over Current Protection

Short Circuit Protection

Over Power Protection

Over Temperature Protection Cooling 140 mm HDB Fan (256 Colors RGB LED) Semi-passive operation Yes Number of PCIe TPG-0650F-R, TPG-0750F-R: 4

TPG-0650F-R: 6 Number of EPS TPG-0650F-R, TPG-0750F-R: 1

TPG-0650F-R: 2 Dimensions 150 mm (W) x 87 mm (H) x 160 mm (D) Compliance ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 Price TPG-0650F-R: $90

TPG-0750F-R: $100

TPG-0850F-R: $120 Warranty 10 years

All of the protection features are present, including OTP (Over Temperature Protection). Thermaltake also equipped the PSUs with a semi-passive mode for silent operation under light loads. Finally, they can deliver full power continuously at up to 50°C, as the ATX spec recommends.

The power specification tables of all three Toughpower Grand RGB models follow.

TPG-0650F-R Power Specs Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 22 22 54.2 3 0.3 Watts 120 650 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 650

TPG-0750F-R Power Specs Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 22 22 62.5 3 0.3 Watts 120 750 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 750