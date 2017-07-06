Login | Sign Up
Thermaltake Announces Toughpower iRGB PLUS 1250W Titanium TT PSU

You can't have too many RGB LEDs, we suppose. Illuminate your fans, light up your RAM, let those peripherals shine--and also let your power supply bask in the glow of 16.8 million possible colors with Thermaltake's new Toughpower iRGB PLUS 1250W Titanium TT Premium Edition. (We're going to call it the Toughpower iRGB Plus for short.)

Thermaltake said in a press release that the Toughpower iRGB Plus is the first PSU to feature 16.8 million color RGB lighting. (It certainly isn't the first with RGB lighting, but the company claimed it's the first to cover the full 16.8 million color range.) You can manage those lights via Thermaltake's software, which allows you to cycle through various effects and set the LEDs to the color of your choice. As you may have guessed from its name, the Toughpower iRGB Plus is also fully modular, 80-PLUS Titanium certified, and built with a 1,250W capacity.

Lighting won't be the only thing you monitor with an app. Thermaltake's DPS G PC APP 2.0, DPS G Smart Power Management (SPM) Cloud 1.0, and DPS G Mobile APP 1.0 services are supposed to let you "not just monitor smart power supply units, but also save the energy, reduce CO2 emission, and eventually protect the Earth." You can find more information about the SPM platform and its capabilities on Thermaltake's website.

The Toughpower iRGB Plus is outfitted with Japanese capacitors that promise improved reliability, stability, and durability. Thermaltake also equipped the PSU with a single +12V rail and a digital control board. The company doesn't appear to be using RGB to distract you from any shortcomings; it's merely hitching a ride on the many-colored hype train. We won't know that for sure, of course, unless we get our hands on it.

The Toughpower iRGB PLUS 1250W Titanium TT Premium Edition--we figured we'd use the whole name at least once--is available now from Thermaltake's website. It costs 442,35€ (including VAT) in Europe, $600 AUD in Australia, and $400 in the U.S. So if you need a high-end PSU that can also satisfy your desire to RGB everything in your rig, you'll probably want to start filling up your piggy bank as soon as you can.

ModelToughpower iRGB PLUS 1250W Titanium TT Premium Edition-
Max Output Capacity1,250W
Peak Output Capacity 1,500W
PFCActive PFC
Efficiency80-PLUS Titanium
ModularFully
Operating Temperature0 ℃ to +50℃
Operating Humidity20% to 90%,non-condensing
Cooling System14cm Riing PLUS Fan
ProtectionsOPP, OVP, UVP, OCP, OTP, SCP
Connectors8 x PCI-E 6+2pin / 8pin
Dimensions (W x D x H)150 x 86 x 200mm
Price (USD)$400
  • Antonio_34
    lol, anyone paying $400 for a 1200w PSU really cares about RGB? ya, your mining rig really needs RGB? you're professional work station needs RGB?

    RGB should be relegated to crap chinese power supply for entry level APU gamers, and up to PSU for 2 gpu's so what, 850watt max?

    Way to make a product for no one.
  • Virtual_Singularity
    Was more or less thinking the same. TT mentions this PSU being the first to feature 16.8 million color RGB lighting. I'd guess the target audience for this thing is more likely younger gamers looking to sli a couple 1080 ti's, or even titan xps. Most likely to compliment the rest of their system, which would likely also be very blinky & shiny, gaudy, etc.
