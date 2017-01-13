Login | Sign Up
Thermaltake Ventus X RGB Optical Mouse Joins Its Own Crowded Field

by

With the announcement of the Ventus X RGB optical mouse at CES, Thermaltake added to its increasingly crowded field of mice under the “Ventus” line. So named because they have vents in the mouse chassis, there are now five mice in the family, each with its own slightly different role.

The Ventus offers an ambidextrous mouse with a laser sensor. The Ventus R is a lower-cost option with an optical sensor. The Ventus Z is a right-handed laser mouse with a lot of extra buttons. The Ventus X is an ergonomic right-handed laser mouse, and the new Ventus X RGB appears to simply be its optical variant. It also has RGB lighting (two zones), because hey, why not.

There’s a 12,000 DPI PixArt 3360 optical sensor under the hood, and you can adjust it on the fly. The switches are made by Omron, and there’s an ALPS scroll wheel encoder. There are six total buttons--left and right click, the two forward/back navigation buttons (which reside high on the left side), the clickwheel, and a DPI button. All six are programmable.

You can configure plenty via the included gaming software, including adjusting the lighting, altering settings, working with macros (up to 30), and assigning things to the buttons, but the mouse itself stores up to five profiles on its 256KB onboard memory. It also has three removable 4.5g weights.

The Ventus X RGB is available now with a price tag of $50.

Thermaltake Ventus X RGB
Sensor/DPI PixArt 3360 12,000​ ​DPI​ optical
MCU32-bit ARM-based microcontroller
Ambidextrous No
SwitchesOmron; ALPS wheel
Onboard​ ​Storage256KB
Polling​ ​Rate 125-1,000Hz
Lighting  RGB, two zones
Buttons 6​ ​total
-L/R​ ​click
-Left​ ​side​ ​nav​ ​buttons​ ​x2
-DPI​ ​button
-Click​ ​wheel
Software Tt eSports Command Center
Cable 1.8m​
Dimensions 128.8 x 71 x 42.6mm
Weight Unknown
Misc. -Teflon feet
-5​ ​gaming​ ​profiles​ can be saved on the device
-Static, Pulse, and Spectrum Running lighting effects
-Removable weights (4.5g x 3)
Price $50
Seth Colaner

Seth Colaner is the Executive News Editor of Tom's Hardware US. He oversees news, event coverage and peripheral reviews.

