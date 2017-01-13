Thermaltake Ventus X RGB Optical Mouse Joins Its Own Crowded Field

With the announcement of the Ventus X RGB optical mouse at CES, Thermaltake added to its increasingly crowded field of mice under the “Ventus” line. So named because they have vents in the mouse chassis, there are now five mice in the family, each with its own slightly different role.

The Ventus offers an ambidextrous mouse with a laser sensor. The Ventus R is a lower-cost option with an optical sensor. The Ventus Z is a right-handed laser mouse with a lot of extra buttons. The Ventus X is an ergonomic right-handed laser mouse, and the new Ventus X RGB appears to simply be its optical variant. It also has RGB lighting (two zones), because hey, why not.

There’s a 12,000 DPI PixArt 3360 optical sensor under the hood, and you can adjust it on the fly. The switches are made by Omron, and there’s an ALPS scroll wheel encoder. There are six total buttons--left and right click, the two forward/back navigation buttons (which reside high on the left side), the clickwheel, and a DPI button. All six are programmable.

You can configure plenty via the included gaming software, including adjusting the lighting, altering settings, working with macros (up to 30), and assigning things to the buttons, but the mouse itself stores up to five profiles on its 256KB onboard memory. It also has three removable 4.5g weights.

The Ventus X RGB is available now with a price tag of $50.

