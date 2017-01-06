Login | Sign Up
Thermaltake Reveals View 31 And Core P1 With Tempered Glass At CES

Thermaltake's latest cases were built to show off their internals as much as possible. So it's no surprise that at CES 2017, the Core P1 TG and the View 31 TG--along with its RGB model--follow this same approach.

View 31 TG & View 31 TG RGB

The View 31 TG and View 31 TG RGB are identical, except the RGB variant comes with three Riing 14 RGB fans, rather than two Riing 14 Blue LED fans. Both come in a standard ATX case layout, with room for up to four dual-slot graphics, three 2.5” or 3.5” drives, and up to eight 140mm fans.

The side panels are made from 4mm thick tempered glass. Although these are likely to be fingerprint magnets, if they're kept clean they should look much better than acrylic panels. Of course, if you’ve only got one graphics card installed a big side panel is kind of superfluous, so you’ll also be able to mount the graphics card 90 degrees off-angle with an optional PCI-Express riser card.

To top it off, the case was built to make it easy to install many large radiators and a large cylindrical reservoir. Making room for those water cooling systems didn't leave enough space for a separate chamber to cover the PSU and cable clutter, though, so it will pay off to spend a little extra time to tuck the cables away neatly behind the motherboard tray.

The Open Wall-Mounted Core P1 TG

The P-series of cases in the Core lineup are all wall-mountable, with the number after the P denoting its size. Therefore, the Core P1 TG is the smallest of the lot, offering room for a Mini-ITX board.

Next to the ITX board, the chassis (calling it a case seems inappropriate) will house one 2.5” drive inside, two outside, and one more 3.5” drive inside. There are five expansion slots rotated 90 degrees from their usual position to place the nicest looking side of the graphics card to the side of the chassis, because that’s the whole point: showing off your hardware. You’ll therefore need the included PCI-Express riser card to install a graphics card.

Being an open-air case, it doesn’t have many fan mount locations. In fact, it’s only got two of them placed on the side of the chassis, where you can mount two 120mm or 140mm fans along with a 240mm or 280mm radiator. Add a cylindrical reservoir and some water cooling gear and you’ll have a neat looking system, especially with the 5mm thick tempered glass side panel. Keeping things tidy will also be easy with 45mm of cable management space in the wall-mounted part of the chassis.

Model:

View 31 TG & View 31 TG RGB
Core P1 TG

Motherboard Type

Up to ATX

Mini-ITX

Expansion Slots

8+2

5

Dimensions

497 x 250 x 511 mm

422 x 332 x 380 mm

Net Weight

9.9kg

9.5kg

Tempered Glass Thickness

4mm

5mm

Drive Bays

3x 2.5” or 3.5”

3x 2.5”, 1x 3.5”

PSU

Standard PS2 PSU

Standard PS2 PSU

Front I/O

USB 3.0 x 2, USB 2.0 x 2, HD Audio x 1

USB 3.0 x 2, HD Audio x 1

Radiator Support

2x 360mm or 280mm, 2x 120mm or 140mm

1x 280mm

CPU Cooler Max Height

180mm

170mm

VGA Card Max Length

278mm With HDD Rack, 420mm Without

380mm

PSU Length Limit

180mm

180mm

Niels Broekhuijsen

Niels Broekhuijsen is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news on all components and peripherals.

