Tobii Adds Eye-Tracking Features To 15 More Games

If you have a Tobii eye-tracking device at home, you’ll have more games to play with it starting next week. The company is adding eye-tracking features to 15 games, some of which are already available for purchase.

For a majority of the newly supported titles, the most prevalent eye-tracking feature is the extended view, which will let you use your eyes and head to move the in-game camera. Some games will also support the Clean UI feature, which makes specific UI elements transparent when you’re not looking at them on the screen. There’s also the Aim at Gaze option that lets you use your eyes to aim at a target instead of relying on your mouse to point at the enemy.

One of the new games that will get eye-tracking capabilities is Volition’s Agents of Mayhem. On top of the features above, the game will also get some additional capabilities with a Tobii device. These include Dynamic Light, which will change the game’s brightness based on the lighting in your area, and Awareness, which will use your eyes to move the character’s head and “makes the environment aware of where the player is looking.” You can take a look at the rest of the newly supported games and their eye-tracking abilities on the list below.

7 Days to Die – Aim at Gaze, Clean UI, Extended view

– Aim at Gaze, Clean UI, Extended view Agents of Mayhem – Extended view, Awareness, Clean UI, Dynamic Light, Aim at Gaze

Clustertruck – Extended view

– Extended view Creativerse – Extended view, Clean UI

– Extended view, Clean UI Distance – Extended view

– Extended view Dungeons 2 – Center at Gaze

– Center at Gaze Event [0] – Extended view

– Extended view The Forest – Extended view, Clean UI

– Extended view, Clean UI GunFleet – Extended view, Clean UI

– Extended view, Clean UI Salt – Extended view, Clean UI, Aim at Gaze

– Extended view, Clean UI, Aim at Gaze Thea: The Awakening - Center at Gaze

- Center at Gaze Through the woods – Extended view

– Extended view Unturned – Extended view, Aim at Gaze

– Extended view, Aim at Gaze Valley – Extended view

– Extended view Slime Rancher – Extended view, Clean UI

The implementation of eye-tracking features in these games is part of Tobii’s plan to have more than 100 titles support the technology by the end of the year. With these new titles, there are now more than 60 games that use eye tracking as part of gameplay. If you’re attending E3 next week, you can check out some of these titles at Alienware’s booth in the South Hall.