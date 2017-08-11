Heads Up, Readers! Important Account Migration Info For Tom's Hardware (Plus Free Stuff)

Login | Sign Up
Hey there Tom's Hardware Members!

In our ongoing efforts to improve cybersecurity, we'll be making changes to the way users sign in to the forums starting today, August 11. As such, every one of our users will be logged out of Tom's Hardware, and all cookies will expire during the migration.

Today, August 11, marks the beginning of Phase 1 of our new migration. To ensure a seamless transition and to preserve your current password, simply log in to your Tom’s Hardware account between now and August 16. You can do so by selecting the link in the upper right-hand corner of the site, or by heading to the login page directly. The new service provides better encryption, so it’s a no-brainer for the security-minded.

Please note that during the migration period, registration and account recovery emails may be delayed by several minutes, so we ask for your patience in this regard. Additionally, please be sure to check your spam folders, as sometimes emails end up there.

To sweeten the deal and ensure everyone comes along, we’re running two back-to-back Summer Giveaways worth thousands of dollars in prizes, including epic and legendary hardware, steam gift cards, and tech that we know you want. Check this space for forthcoming announcements on a set of spectacular Summer Giveaways!

Cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility, and we’re taking active steps to safeguard your security and privacy with this change on Tom’s. Thank you in advance for your attention to this!

If you have any questions or issues please use this mega-thread regarding the sign-in service migration and how it can affect your account.

Warm Regards

The Tom’s Community Team

Joe Pishgar

Joe Pishgar is the Community Director of Tom's Hardware US. He oversees the number one tech enthusiast forum in the world.

