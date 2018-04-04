Community Choice: The Best PC Games

by

The Tom's Hardware Community Choice PC Games are back! This time we want to know your best picks for RPGs, PC Game Soundtracks, and Simulator games.

There are so many games out there that sometimes it's hard to sort through them all. Sure, you could follow our Steam Curator Feed, but sometimes it's better to ask a friend, which is why last year we turned to our venerable members for a "Best of" series, called the Tom's Hardware Definitive List of PC Games. With your help, we were able to curate a list of hundreds of great games across tens of genres. We're turning to you again, dear members, for our next iteration, The Tom's Hardware Community Choice PC Games. We've already started collecting submissions in the following categories:

Best RPGs

Best Soundtracks

Best Simulator Games

Once we've collected enough submissions, we'll put your recommendations to a community-wide vote to decide which games truly are the greatest and worthy of the Community Choice badge. Be sure to bookmark this page for the latest updates and developments.

About the author
Joshua Simenhoff
Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. Digital Storm Announces Equinox Coffee Lake-H, Max-Q Laptop
  2. Acer Teases New Aspire Nitro 5 Laptop With Intel Coffee Lake-H Onboard
  3. MSI Updates Laptop Lineup With 8th Generation Coffee Lake-H CPUs
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.