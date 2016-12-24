Twas The Night Before Tom's Christmas

[Editor’s Note: The Tom’s Hardware staff created this in 2014 for Christmas Eve. We updated it a bit last year and ran it again. It always receives a warm response, so we’re running it again, but we’ve made a few more updates to reflect the current state of technology at the close of 2016. We thank you for your enormous support throughout the year, your selflessness on behalf of your fellow forum members and readers, and your continued feedback and patronage. Tom’s wishes all of our readers and fans a happy holiday.]

‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through Tom’s House,



Not a fan blade was whirring, nor a left-handed mouse.

The games were all plagued by some nagging screen tear

In the small hope G-Sync 2 soon would be there.





The fanboys were tucked, all snug in their beds,

While visions of Vega danced in their heads.

And Samsung quite smug with a smartphone rendition:

The Galaxy Note (Exploding Edition).





Then came the sound of bits all a-scatter;

I went to call SanDisk, just what was the matter?

On hold for two hours 'fore explaining to me,

Tech support said it’s all this crap TLC.





Then out on the lawn I saw such a strange sight;

Almost sharper than QDOT 'gainst snow’s blinding white.

When what on my Oculus Rift did appear,

A VR backpack, with Nvidia's gear.





Sporting skills of a gamer, steering reckless and quick,

I knew that the driver was jolly St. Nick,

More rapid than Ryzen, his coursers they came

Processing threads as he called them by name.

“Now, Acer! Nvidia!

Now ARM, MSI!

On Intel! On Micron!

(3D Xpoint we can’t buy!)

Wintel VR for all,”

And I then heard him call,

“Now overclock! Overvolt!

No P-states at all!”





As GeForces blazed lanes of PCIe,

I was fearful they would exceed max TDP.

With each snap of the cord, the faster he flew,

In a race he’d beat SATA, even M.2,





And then, in a twinkling, I heard on the roof,

Some fans kick on hard, and a water-cooled loop,

And then with a gurgle, a purr, and a roar,

Google's self-driving car drove St. Nick through our door.





Built from a hodgepodge of spare parts and components,

He stared as he flashed his BIOS for a moment,

He was made of case panels from NZXT,

His head lit up brightly with full RGB.





His eyes—how they burned! His visage, so scary!

His cheeks cooling hoses, his nose MX Cherry.

His eyebrows lit up, the LEDs reached his chin,

Thanks to a Radeon 480 connector (eight-pin).





His PSUs flew past the kilowatt peak,

The smoke belching off of his head like a wreath.

Alexa was crammed into his round, big ‘ol belly,

Playing Christmas-y songs by Andrea Bocelli.





There were RealSense cameras on the creepy old elf,

“The Singularity,” I gasped, in spite of myself.

A wink in his eye, from his grip he let loose,

A motherboard for Thomas, a surprise from Asus.

He knew just what we wanted, it was written on his face:

1080 Ti for Onus; RedJaron’s tempered glass case.

Paul Alcorn got whatever comes after Zen,

His pal Ramseyer got Samsung EVO again.

AMD got a year with no leaks from the press,

For Palmer Luckey, Nimble America cancelled his check.

Santa had coal for Nvidia’s Jen-Hsun,

(For publicly reaming out Tom Petersen.)

Each gift was perfectly picked--but how, and why?

He bellowed: “I’m a sentient Santa AI.”





I slipped back inside, it was time for some gaming,

Took my Razer BlackWidow and prepared for n00b shaming.

With joy I proclaimed, blasting villains on sight,

“Happy holidays to all, and to Tom’s a good night!”