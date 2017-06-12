‘Total War: Warhammer II’ Release Date Announced

Creative Assembly revealed the official release date for its upcoming Total War: Warhammer II fantasy-strategy game, with a standard, limited, and special Serpent God Edition available for pre-order now.

If you pre-order or purchase Total War: Warhammer II in the first week after its debut, you will gain an Early Adopter bonus of a free Race Pack DLC for the original Total War: Warhammer. This yet-to-be-released content will debut before the new game.

The new Total War: Warhammer II will also be available in a special Serpent God Edition. This premium version includes a Serpent God “Lizard Skin” tome packaging, an integrated art book, an embossed metal case, the strategy guide, a sticker sheet, a canvas map (with Lizardmen artwork), a Stone Effect “Puzzle Sphere”, teeth totems (that appear as carved bone), and a “Saurus Blade” USB drive (4GB) with Black Library e-books. A limited edition of the game will also be available, which includes the metal case and the insider’s guide.

Total War: Warhammer II will debut on September 28. You can pre-order the standard edition of the game from Steam for $60; the Serpent God Edition version can be pre-ordered from the Creative Assembly website for $150; the Limited Edition (with a metal case and Insider Guide) will be available at select retailers.