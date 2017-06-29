Login | Sign Up
Tt eSports Reveals Nemesis Switch Gaming Mouse

by

Thermaltake's gaming division, Tt eSports, took the wraps off its Nemesis Switch Optical RGB MOBA/MMO gaming mouse.

The mouse features a 12,000 DPI optical sensor, Omron switches with a 50-million-click life cycle, on-the-fly DPI adjustment, and twelve programmable buttons. The 1.8m mouse cable is braided and utilizes a USB 2.0 connector. The mouse is equipped with a customizable three-zone RGB backlighting system capable of displaying 16.8 million colors. Two lighting modes are available: Pulse, which does what you’d expect, and Game mode. The Nemesis Switch can store up to five player profiles with unique macro, DPI, and lighting effect settings.


It also features a patented key switching system that allows for customization of up to 12 switch keys. The unique design allows for up to eight switch keys to be used at a time, with an additional four keys hidden inside the mouse. A mechanism on the bottom of the mouse gives you access to the additional key switches. Much the same way the locking latches on a suitcase work, you simply “roll” the additional key switches into place while the original eight move up into the body of the mouse. The twelve programmable buttons, all of which offer easy access to macro functions, are configured by Thermaltake's Tt eSports Plus+ mobile and PC application. The Tt eSports Plus+ app also stores activity logs, performance statistics, and other information.

Tt eSports listed availability as "the 3rd quarter" with a suggested price of $50.


Nemesis Switch Optical RGB

Sensor

PIXART PMW-3360

Sensor Type

Optical

DPI

Up To 12,000

Buttons

12

Main Key Switches

Omron Gaming (50 million+ Clicks)

Lighting Effects

RGB Dynamic Multicolor Backlighting

Interface

USB 2.0

Price

$50

Steven Lynch
