Valve Breaks 'Steam Spy' With New Privacy Settings
Earlier this week, Valve announced that it was updating Steam with new privacy settings that were supposed to help gamers keep more information to themselves. The company also made an unannounced change: Game libraries are now private instead of being public by default. That change will help protect Steam users' privacy, but it also effectively broke Steam Spy, a popular analytics tool that relies on that data.
Steam is something like the default store for many PC gamers. Large publishers, indie developers, and everyone in between relies on Valve's platform to sell and distribute their wares. Because all of those purchases are tied to individual accounts, which also reveal a player's most recently played titles and how much time they've spent in specific games, this popularity makes Steam a good source of data about PC gaming.
The problem is sifting through a bunch of Steam profiles to get at that information. Steam Spy did that for you by automatically scanning profiles to learn more about what games are popular at any given time. The tool is quite popular--its creator, Sergey Galyonkin, brings in $7,670 via Patreon each month. But Galyonkin took to Twitter to explain that Valve's changes to Steam's privacy settings will essentially blind Steam Spy:
Valve just made a change to their privacy settings, making games owned by Steam users hidden by default. [...] Steam Spy relied on this information being visible by default and won't be able to operate anymore.
Galyonkin also clarified that making everyone's game library private by default is separate from the changes Valve discussed in its blog post. (For our purposes, we've lumped this decision in with "privacy settings," because Valve is changing a default setting that affects user privacy.) The goals are the same--protecting Steam users' privacy--but changing the default settings for game libraries has the side effect of blocking Steam Spy.
Privacy Vs Convenience Is Always Give And Take
We often see things break any time a platform works to improve user privacy. Just look at Facebook's changes following the Cambridge Analytica scandal: In its efforts to prevent app developers from gathering a bunch of information, Facebook inadvertently broke Tinder. Developers are used to having access to specific data or systems. Changing how those things are accessed or denying access to them poses a real problem.
Often this tradeoff comes down to what the platform values more, enabling third-party developers or protecting their users' privacy. With the increased scrutiny that's bound to follow the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and the general trend of consumers paying more attention to how their personal information is used, it's no surprise that Valve decided on the latter with these updates. Sometimes spying just isn't allowed.
Without knowing exactly if it could be done, Steamspy could ask users to enable public sharing (and perhaps changing the settings for them if possible), thereby Steamspy would be able to report on all users with Steamspy, and ofcourse other users who have chosen to go public with their library.
In cases where one consents to freely give their information to a single service AND understands that that information will be sold to a third party, that third party should not be allowed to infinitely copy and sell that information to whoever they feel like. It's like... piracy.
If you buy a CD, movie, or a game, you aren't buying actual ownership or rights to copy and sell that data, just a "license" for use. Personal data (or facebook pictures, videos etc.) should all work the same way - citizens can license it out or give away individual copies freely if they want, but we should still retain primary ownership of it.
As for Valve making more of their data private, I think its a good thing. I think most people don't even realize Steam has privacy settings.
Not to mention my question: the API that he used to access the Steam software distribution service, a) was this an API he (or someone he paid) developed or something that Valve developed in-house for developers to use, & b) did he have permission from Valve to use it for this purpose? I could see, for example, Rockstar Games using the API to access Steam for information on Rockstar's own games...but I would imagine that Valve would have frowned a bit on Rockstar having access, say, to the data on Firaxis's or EA's games (& vice versa), as that smacks of giving them "insider information". If they were to frown on that, I can imagine they wouldn't be too happy about some 3rd-party spectator getting that kind of access.