Login | Sign Up
Search

Platinum Games' 'Vanquish' Arrives On Steam May 25

by - Source: Steam
2 Comments

Vanquish PC Announcement Trailer

PC gamers were excited when Platinum Games’ Bayonetta made its way to Steam last month with its upgrade to 60 FPS game-play and support for 4K resolution, and now the publisher has another title, Vanquish, coming to the PC on May 25.


Similar to Bayonetta, Vanquish was initially released on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2010, and now, seven years later, it will finally come to the PC via Steam. The PC port will also have a few improvements to make it on par with today’s games. This includes unlocked frame-rates and support for 4K resolution. You’ll also see a new set of graphical options so that you can adjust the overall quality for textures and shadow or toggle anti-aliasing, post-particle effects, and SSAO lighting.

The game also comes with Steam Achievements, online leaderboards, and support for keyboard and mouse controls. The game will support voice-overs, subtitles, and menus in English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, and Spanish. If you want to make sure your PC can run the game, take a look at the requirements below—not particularly punishing. The requirements don’t list a specific AMD processor, but you can peruse our CPU hierarchy list to see which chip is the right equivalent to the minimum or recommended Intel processor.

VanquishMinimumRecommended
CPUIntel Core i3 (2.9 GHz)/AMD equivalentIntel Core i5 (3.4 GHz)/AMD equivalent
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 460/AMD Radeon HD 5670Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 Ti/AMD Radeon R9 270
RAM4 GB8 GB
Storage20 GB20 GB
OSWindows 7, 8, 8.1, 10Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10
DirectX Version9.0c9.0c

Even though it’s not available for another two weeks, you can still pre-purchase the game’s Deluxe Edition for $20, which includes five sample tracks from the game soundtrack, character and enemy avatars, wallpaper, and a digital art book. If you already own Bayonetta on Steam or purchase it before May 25, you’ll get a 25% discount when you purchase Vanquish.

NameVanquish
TypeShooter, Action
DeveloperPlatinum Games
PublisherSega
Platforms
  • PC
  • PlayStation3
  • Xbox 360
Where To Buy
Release Date
  • May 25, 2017 (PC)
  • October 19,2010 (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)
About the author
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
2 comments
    Your comment
  • dstarr3
    I wonder if they've done anything to rebalance the difficulty, because a shooter played with a keyboard/mouse is going to be A LOT easier than one played with a controller.
    1
  • nitrium
    Anonymous said:
    I wonder if they've done anything to rebalance the difficulty, because a shooter played with a keyboard/mouse is going to be A LOT easier than one played with a controller.

    That's only true for 1st person shooters(?). For example, I gather Nier: Automata is actually a lot HARDER with mouse and keyboard.
    0
2 comments
Most Popular
  1. Sloclap's Melee Action Game 'Absolver' Arrives August 29
  2. New 'Need For Speed' This Year, Coming With Offline Single-Player Mode
  3. Nvidia GeForce Experience 3.6 Adds Support For OpenGL And Vulkan
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices