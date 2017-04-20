VisionTek Brings Its Vision To The Radeon RX 500 Series

VisionTek announced the retail launch of its Radeon RX 580 8GB and Radeon RX 570 4GB Overclocked Edition video cards. The new RX 500 series GPUs from Visiontek are overclocked from the factory sporting core clock speeds of 1,366MHz and 1,264MHz, respectively.

Specifications for the Radeon RX 580 include 36 compute units, 32 ROPs, 2304 Stream Processors, 6 TFLOPS of processing power, 42.880 GP/s Peak Pixel Fill-Rate, 192.960 GT/s Peak Texture Fill-Rate, and 144 Texture Units. The Radeon RX 570 offers a slightly lower 32 compute units, 32 ROPs, 2048 Stream Processors, 5.1 TFLOPS of processing power, 39.808 GP/s Peak Pixel Fill-Rate, 159.232 GT/s Peak Texture Fill-Rate, 128 Texture Units. Both GPUs have a 5.7 billion transistor count.

The Radeon RX 580 8GB comes with a custom designed dual fan cooler with a black-nickel aluminum exoskeleton and two 8mm and two 6mm heatpipes for increased cooling capacity.

The Radeon 570 4GB sports a rear exhaust fan design utilizing a rear-blower fan mated to a black Radeon-branded fan shroud. Undoubtedly more powerful coolers will help keep GPU temperatures in check, in turn enabling higher clock speeds to be maintained.

As with most Radeon 500 series cards, VisionTek’s offerings also support bridgeless CrossFire for using more than one GPU simultaneously, AMD FreeSync Technology that eliminates image tears and choppiness, and AMD Eyefinity for a panoramic multi-screen gaming experience for up to five monitors.

VisionTek makes no bones about its target market. Company president Michael Innes told Tom's Hardware:

HD visuals, More FPS, and Virtual Reality experiences are driving the evolution of the PC. An estimated 88% of PC gamers are playing on 2+ year old GPUs. Our RX 580/570 cards deliver amazing upgrades to game play and significant enhancements to the visual experience!

Innes went on to say that VisionTek’s Radeon RX 500 series is designed for gamers with a focus on eSports, Alternate Reality and Virtual Reality. The premise is to deliver the best possible gaming experience without breaking the bank.

VisionTek Radeon 500 Series cards are available now through the company website and soon from major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, MicroCenter, Newegg, and more.



