Vivo Offering Free Upgrade Kit For CASE-V08 Chassis

Seeking to get ahead of a few bad-news reviews, Vivo told Tom's Hardware that it's including a free front-panel spacer kit for owners of its CASE-V08 ATX mid-tower. A fix for the poor ventilation seen within the review of a competing sample of similar design, airflow is significantly improved by spacing the glass ¼” from the front panel frame.

Comprising longer mounting screws and a few spacers, photos of the upgrade kit will be available once the volume product has shipped. We’ll test our CASE-V08 sample both ways in a future review to let readers know what to expect. (This could be one of the rare times when a long review queue helps the company representing a given product.)

If you own a Vivo CASE-V08, you can contact the company's technical support page or send an email to help@vivo-us.com for the free components, which are expected to ship in coming weeks.