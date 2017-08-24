Login | Sign Up
Vortex Finalizes 78% ‘Vibe’ Keyboard With SA Profile Keycaps

by - Source: Vortex
2 Comments

The enthusiast keyboard market is littered with smallish shops that routinely deliver the tasty variations for which keyboard nerds hunger. Vortex’ latest offers a rather specific layout and keycap set, but it should appeal to a number of people.

Called the Vibe, the keyboard is a “78%” layout--which is basically a 60% layout with a numpad attached. There’s a huge trend towards more compact layouts, from tenkeyless (numpapd removed) to 60% (usually no numpad, F keys, or navigational keys) to adorable little 40% (more or less the same as 60% but also without the number row).

A 78% layout is a curious variation because although it’s short bottom to top, it’s quite wide--long and lean, if you will. (Hey, there’s a layout for everyone.)

Vortex neglected to mention which switches would be on the Vibe (we assume it’s going to be multiple Cherry MX options), but the keyboard does feature PBT, dye-sublimated keycaps--in SA profile, which is kind of a retro-flavored favorite--with a mostly gray-and-white scheme that’s punctuated by one purple key, one light blue key, and one red key.

All of that is mounted on a CNC-machined metal chassis.

Although Vortex has been teasing the Vibe for a bit already, the company said that this is the final version. There’s no word on release timing or price.

About the author
Seth Colaner

Seth Colaner is the Executive News Editor of Tom's Hardware US. He oversees news, event coverage and peripheral reviews.

    Your comment
  • Valantar
    A numpad, but no F-keys? Who on earth would want that? An accountant who hates keyboard shortcuts with a vengeance?

    At least you can get an external numpad if you need it (heck, there are excellent mechanical ones out there, even). F-keys are far, far harder to replace.
  • scolaner
    Anonymous said:
    A numpad, but no F-keys? Who on earth would want that? An accountant who hates keyboard shortcuts with a vengeance?

    At least you can get an external numpad if you need it (heck, there are excellent mechanical ones out there, even). F-keys are far, far harder to replace.


    You'd be surprised. Lots of people want that. As I said, there's a layout for everyone. The diversity on the market is amazing.
