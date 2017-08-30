Login | Sign Up
Fatshark Reveals 'Warhammer: Vermintide 2'

by - Source: Steam

In 2015, Fatshark released Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide. The first-person action title pitted you and three other players against a horde of Skaven that threatened to take over the city of Ubersreik. Now, two years later, the studio has revealed that a sequel is in the works. A page for the new game, titled Warhammer: Vermintide 2, surfaced on Steam today along with a short announcement video.



The video didn’t show any footage, but it did provide us with some auditory hints as to which race might play the invading horde in the sequel. Fatshark didn’t provide too many details to go along with the announcement, but we do know that Vermintide 2 will still feature the same four player co-op gameplay with a vast arsenal of melee and ranged weapons.

The studio also released some early recommended hardware specs for the game. You can take a look at them below, but note that these requirements are temporary, and they are bound to change before the game’s release date.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2Recommended
CPU
  • Intel Core i7-4790K (Devil's Canyon, 4.0 GHz)
  • AMD FX-9590 (Vishera, 4.7 GHz)
GPU
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 780
  • AMD Radeon R9 290
RAM8 GB
Storage30 GB
OSWindows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)

More information on Vermintide 2 is coming soon. Specifically, Fatshark is planning a worldwide reveal event on October 17.

NameWarhammer: Vermintide 2
TypeFirst-person, Action/Adventure
DeveloperFatshark
PublisherFatshark
PlatformsPC
Where To BuySteam
Release DateN/A
About the author
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

  • robax91
    First one was a good game once it went on sale and got some updates. LAN sessions were fun.
