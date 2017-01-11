Tom's Hardware Steam Giveaway: 'Watch Dogs 2'

The first Tom's Hardware Steam giveaway is almost over, so make sure to enter soon! We have three copies of Watch Dogs 2 up for grabs this time. Head to the giveaway thread for your chance to win. One will be awarded via the raffle, and two will be given away to participants who answer the discussion prompt.

Judging from reviews by both users and critics, Watch Dogs 2 is a significant upgrade over the 2014 original. The developers at Ubisoft Montreal listened to the fans on its latest open-world action game. There is an improved stealth system, superior AI, and better parkour and driving for those action adventure bits.

The Tom's Hardware Steam giveaway for Watch Dogs 2 ends this Friday, January 13 at 12pm EST. That means there are only 2 days left to enter. Good luck!