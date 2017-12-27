FCC Approves WattUp Long-Range Wireless Charging
Energous announced that its long-range wireless charging technology, “WattUp,” is now the first of its kind to be certified by the FCC.
Competing Wireless Charging Technologies
Several wireless charging technologies have been developed over the years. One of the more popular ones is “Qi,” an inductive charging technology that requires the device that needs to be charged to stay in a fixed location. You wouldn’t need to “plug” anything into the device, but because you still need to hold it in a fixed location, the degree of additional convenience it offers isn’t that significant.
Another more promising technology, “Rezence,” does “magnetic resonance” charging and allows a greater degree of freedom in regards to where you can place your devices. The devices only need to be placed in the near vicinity of the charger.
However, the larger the distance between the charger and the device that needs to be charged, the less efficient the charging is. Plus, Rezence appeared a little later compared to Qi, so Qi benefited from some first-mover advantages such as increased adoption.
More recently the “AirFuel Alliance” was formed, which supports both the Rezence charging standard, as well as Qi-like inductive charging. The alliance was formed so it could compete more directly against the Wireless Power Consortium, the group behind the Qi standard.
The WPC and the AirFuel Alliance have largely the same industry players backing them, with a notable difference being that Apple joined the WPC earlier this year, while Intel joined the AirFuel Alliance.
WattUp Increases Charging Range
WattUp is a wireless charging technology that can charge devices up to a distance of 15 feet. However, as we mentioned, the efficiency drops significantly with longer distances, so Energous seems to have standardized its technology for up to three feet.
The WattUp technology is able to convert electricity into radio waves in the 5.8GHz band and then the receiver that comes built into devices will be able to capture those waves and charge. WattUp-enabled devices will also be able to charge “on contact,” similarly to Qi-enabled devices. This will provide faster and more efficient charging.
Energous was previously rumored to partner with Apple, but it doesn’t look like that deal was made in the end. Energous said that it will demo its technology at the next Consumer Electronics Show (CES), between January 9 and 12, in Las Vegas.
Although his long range was much farther than 15 feet.
As nice as it'd be to have wireless keyboard and mouse that never needed either charging or battery replacement, I won't be an early adopter of this tech.
BTW, as far as I know, the mandate of the FCC doesn't include health & safety concerns. In which case, their approval is merely a statement concerning interference with other devices and radio transmissions.
Low energy microwaves are fine.
Most people see the word radiation and instantly start thinking of nuclear bombs and skin cancer.
The reality is radiation is all around you.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electromagnetic_radiation#/media/File:EM_spectrumrevised.png
Radio Microwave Infrared Visible Ultraviolet X-Ray Gamma Ray
All of these are made of photons with increasing frequency as you go down the line.
When you are low in the list, below X-Ray, the property of light that is most damaging is its amplitude.
Think of it as waves hitting the shore.
Millions upon millions of waves hit the shore every day at a pretty high frequency, but nobody really cares.
And so if you are scared of low amplitude microwaves than you must be absolutely terrified of low amplitude visible light.
Visible light has a higher frequency than microwaves.
Your microwave at your house simply bombards your food with high amplitude microwaves.
On the low end you have low energy radio waves, such as RFID, being the occasional ripple on a glassy smooth pond.
On the high end you have gamma rays.
A low energy gamma ray would be a bunch of 50 foot tsunamis hitting the coast at a highly unrealistic 10^20 times a second.
A high energy gamma ray would be like the shore getting hit with 1000 foot tall tsunamis at a highly unrealistic 10^20 times a second.
Citation please.
https://fccid.io/2ADNG-MS300
The device they got certified is quite useless, yet it is still shocking it was approved by the FCC. I don't understand how the FCC approved a device based on its motion detector being 100% reliable in detecting nearby humans. Maybe the FCC decided that consumer protection is overrated. First net neutrality. Now this.
Please quantify "low energy" and "fine" in terms of W and cumulative exposure vs. effects.
Define low-amplitude. If someone shot a 4 W laser at me, I'd be pretty unhappy. If someone bathed me in 4 W of UV light, I'd also be upset.
And how does it relate to the amplitude needed for practical wireless charging @ 15' or even 3'?
Why are you talking about gamma rays?
That post was entirely unhelpful.
Assuming this is true, we should also be concerned about hackers and malware.
"Please send 0.1 BTC to the following address or I'll fry your brain".
...worse yet, if it were installed in a self-driving car and the hacker could lock the doors. Some people might not be strong enough to break the windows.
I doubt their mandate includes assessing either usefulness or safety.