WD Announces My Cloud Home To Help You Master Your Digital Life

Western Digital's My Cloud series is like a NAS for your phone, and your life. The system provides access to your data over a local network like a NAS and from the internet through secure tunnels that you can also share with your friends and family. Applications built for both Android and iOS give users smooth video playback on the go and sync features for the photos and videos you take. It's like having "The Cloud" in your home.

The My Cloud Home is also a PC and Mac backup destination through a network interface. Two USB 3.0 ports allow easy local backup of phones, tablets, and other external storage devices.

The latest My Cloud Home ships in two versions. The first is a single drive low-cost version, but we recommend the Duo models with two drives configured in a redundant RAID 1 array. This keeps two independent copies of your data for enhanced reliability and safe keeping should a drive fail. The My Cloud Home will ship in capacity sizes of 2TB, 3TB, 4TB, 6TB, and 8TB. The My Cloud Duo starts at 4TB and scales to a massive 20TB version for digital hoarders.

Current estimates puts the average household at 4.5TB of data spread across several devices. The My Cloud series targets families with many devices living in digital chaos. The goal is to converge the data into a centralized, secure device so the content can be shared and enjoyed. The two devices announced today are single purchase products. You don't have to pay a recurring monthly fee to access your data either at home or on the road through your devices.

Pricing starts at just $160 for the 2TB single drive model that's now shipping exclusively at Best Buy. The Duo 4TB starts at $310 and reaches an impressive $900 for the large 20TB model.