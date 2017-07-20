Login | Sign Up
Search

WD, SanDisk Ship 3D NAND SSDs

by
3 Comments

Western Digital's Blue and SanDisk's Ultra SSDs have been updated with 3D BiCS FLASH and are shipping, according to online reseller B&H Photo. They're coming in capacities up to 1TB; the SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD shows a large 2TB model "coming soon," but no date is given for availability. The site also gave us a first look at initial pricing for these products.

Newegg may have the Blue 3D SSDs, as well. If you search by the product number, there are results, but the product description and specifications show the older Blue SSD (2016) information. There are even user reviews dating back to last year. Using the same series name--Blue, Black, Red and other color hard disk drive series--has confused users. There's a good chance that will carry over to the new SSD product line; SanDisk released a consumer SSD under the "Ultra" name in 2013, "Ultra Plus" (also in 2013), and "Ultra II" in 2014.

WD Blue 3D Technical Specifications

Product
Blue 3D 250GB
Blue 3D 500GB
Blue 3D 1TB
Blue 3D 2TB
Pricing
$89.99
$149.99
$279.99
Unknown
Capacity
User / Raw
250GB / 256GB
500GB / 512GB
1,000GB / 1,024GB
2,000GB / 2,048GB
Form Factor
2.5-Inch 7mm
M.2 2280 Single-Sided
2.5-Inch 7mm
M.2 2280 Single-Sided		2.5-Inch 7mm
M.2 2280 Single-Sided		2.5-Inch 7mm
M.2 2280 Single-Sided
Interface / Protocol
SATA 6Gbps / AHCI
SATA 6Gbps / AHCISATA 6Gbps / AHCISATA 6Gbps / AHCI
Controller
Marvell 88SS1074
Marvell 88SS1074Marvell 88SS1074Marvell 88SS1074
DRAM
Unknown
UnknownUnknownUnknown
NAND
SanDisk BiCS FLASH
64-Layer TLC
SanDisk BiCS FLASH
64-Layer TLC		SanDisk BiCS FLASH
64-Layer TLC		SanDisk BiCS FLASH
64-Layer TLC
Sequential Read
550 MB/s
560 MB/s
560 MB/s560 MB/s
Sequential Write
525 MB/s
530 MB/s
530 MB/s
530 MB/s
Random Read
95,000 IOPS
95,000 IOPS95,000 IOPS95,000 IOPS
Random Write
81,000 IOPS
84,000 IOPS
84,000 IOPS84,000 IOPS
Encryption
No
NoNoNo
Endurance
100 TBW
200 TBW
400 TBW
500 TBW
Product Number
2.5-Inch: WDS250G2B0A
M.2 2280: WDS250G2B0B		2.5-Inch: WDS500G2B0A
M.2 2280: WDS500G2B0B		2.5-Inch: WDS100T2B0A
M.2 2280: WDS100T2B0A		2.5-Inch: WDS200T2B0A
M.2 2280: WDS200T2B0A
Warranty
3-Year Limited
3-Year Limited3-Year Limited3-Year Limited

SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD Technical Specifications

Product
Ultra 3D 250GB
Ultra 3D 500GB
Ultra 3D 1TB
Ultra 3D 2TB
Pricing
$99.99
$164.99
$279.99
$549.99 (Unavailable)
Capacity
User / Raw		250GB / 256GB
500GB / 512GB
1000GB / 1024GB
2000GB / 2048GB
Form Factor2.5-Inch
2.5-Inch2.5-Inch2.5-Inch
Interface / ProtocolSATA 6Gbps / AHCISATA 6Gbps / AHCISATA 6Gbps / AHCISATA 6Gbps / AHCI
Controller
Marvell 88SS1074Marvell 88SS1074Marvell 88SS1074Marvell 88SS1074
DRAM
Unknown
UnknownUnknownUnknown
NAND
SanDisk BiCS FLASH
64-Layer TLC		SanDisk BiCS FLASH
64-Layer TLC		SanDisk BiCS FLASH
64-Layer TLC		SanDisk BiCS FLASH
64-Layer TLC
Sequential Read
550 MB/s
560 MB/s
560 MB/s560 MB/s
Sequential Write
525 MB/s
530 MB/s
530 MB/s530 MB/s
Random Read
95,000 IOPS
95,000 IOPS95,000 IOPS95,000 IOPS
Random Write
81,000 IOPS
84,000 IOPS
84,000 IOPS84,000 IOPS
Encryption
No
No
NoNo
Endurance
100 TBW
200 TBW
400 TBW
500 TBW
Part Number
SDSSDH3-250G-G25
SDSSDH3-500G-G25
SDSSDH3-1T00-G25
SDSSDH3-2T00-G25
Warranty
3-Year Limited3-Year Limited3-Year Limited3-Year Limited

Both drives use identical hardware but target different markets. Given the performance we achieved with Toshiba's XG5 OEM-focused NVMe SSD using the same 256Gbit BiCS FLASH, these two products could very well match the real-world performance of Samsung's 850 EVO.

When we first found the listing at B&H, the pricing was much higher for the four SanDisk Ultra 3D products. In the last 24 hours, though, B&H reduced pricing for all four Ultra products. The 2TB drive went from $709.99 to $549.99, which was the largest change, and the 250GB went from $109.99 to $99.99. Even though both drives use the same hardware, at this time it looks like shoppers will pay a little more for the Ultra over the Blue in 250GB and 500GB capacity sizes. That may change over the coming week as more news emerges.

About the author
Chris Ramseyer

Chris Ramseyer is a Contributing Editor for Tom's Hardware US. He tests and reviews consumer storage.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
3 comments
    Your comment
  • derekullo
    Going from the 1 terabyte model to the 2 terabyte model only adds 100 TBW for the endurance?

    I was expecting 800 TBW based on the scaling from the 3 prior capacities.
    0
  • AgentLozen
    I'm curious to hear how these perform. Good price per gigabyte too.
    0
  • CRamseyer
    I just started testing. It will be around 24 hours until I have any of the "good" results that tell us the long term use story.
    0
3 comments
Most Popular
  1. Alphacool Debuts Two New M.2 SSD Cooling Solutions
  2. First Look: Apacer Assaults High-Performance NVMe With Commando SSD
  3. Up To 8TB Of SSDs In RAID 0: Highpoint Ultimate Acceleration Drive SSD7100, First Look
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices