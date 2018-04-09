Zotac Announces Quadro-Powered Q Series Mini-PCs
Zotac announced the QK5 and QK7 line of mini-PCs. Powered by desktop and mobile Nvidia Quadro graphics cards and Intel processors, the new Q series is capable of cramming significantly more processing power than an Intel NUC into a footprint that isn’t much larger.
Intel’s recently launched Kaby Lake-G-powered NUC 8 VR set some new records in mini-PC performance. Its more powerful variant runs on the Core i7-8809G with integrated Radeon RX Vega M GH graphics, which is almost performance competitive with the Nvidia desktop GTX 1060. Zotac’s new Q series aren’t NUCs--because “NUC” is an Intel term--but they are mini-PCs that compete against NUCs in every other way.
Beginning at the higher end, the QK7P5000 and QK7P3000 both share the same 8 x 9” chassis. As their names imply, the QK7P5000 has a mobile Quadro P5000 graphics card, and the QK7P3000 has a mobile Quadro P3000 graphics card. The former shares its GPU with the mobile GTX 1070, and the latter shares its GPU with the mobile GTX 1060. Both QK7 products use Intel’s desktop i7-7700T processor.
Coming in below the QK7 is the QK5P1000. It combines an Intel mobile i5-7200U processor and a mobile Quadro P1000, which is based on the mobile GTX 1050. The QK5 is physically smaller than the QK7 products and is about an inch shorter in length and width.
All Q series mini-PCs are sold as kits that do not include RAM or storage. Both the QK7 and QK5 have two SODIMM slots, one 2.5” drive bay, and one M.2 slot. The QK7 can make use of up to DDR4-2400 RAM and NVMe SSDs, while the QK5 is limited to DDR4-2133 and SATA SSDs. All Q series products also come with integrated AC WiFi and dual gigabit ethernet jacks.
Zotac didn’t announce pricing and availability information for the new Q series.
Product
QK5P1000
QK7P3000
QK7P5000
CPU
Intel Core i5-7200U
Intel Core i7-7700T
Intel Core i7-7700T
Graphics
Nvidia Quadro P1000 4GB
Nvidia Quadro P3000 6GB
Nvidia Quadro P7000 16GB
Memory
Up to 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4-2133 SODIMM
Up to 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4-2400 SODIMM
Up to 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4-2400 SODIMM
Storage
2.5” Drive Bay, M.2 2242 (SATA)
2.5” Drive Bay, M.2 2280 (PCIe, SATA)
2.5” Drive Bay, M.2 2280 (PCIe, SATA)
Case
Zotac QK5
Zotac QK7
Zotac QK7
Cooling
Custom
Custom
Custom
Motherboard
Custom
Custom
Custom
Power Supply
120W AC Adapter
180W AC Adapter
180W AC Adapter
Networking
AC WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports
AC WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports
AC WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports
USB Ports
3 x USB 3.0
1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.1, 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0
1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.1, 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0
Video Ports
4x HDMI 2.0
2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4
2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4
Other
SDXC Card Reader
SDXC Card Reader
SDXC Card Reader
Operating System
Not Included
Not Included
Not Included
Dimensions
184.6 x 184.6 x 71.5mm
210 x 203 x 62.2mm
210 x 203 x 62.2mm
Price
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Audio
Headphone, Mic-in, HDMI
Headphone, Mic-in, HDMI
Headphone, Mic-in, HDMI
Audio Codec
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Mount
VESA
X
X
Warranty
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Um, For low power / small size workstations.
This would be perfect for 3D CAD like solidworks.