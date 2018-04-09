Zotac Announces Quadro-Powered Q Series Mini-PCs

by
2 Comments

  • zbox-qk7p3000-1
  • zbox-qk7p3000-2
  • zbox-qk7p3000-3

Zotac announced the QK5 and QK7 line of mini-PCs. Powered by desktop and mobile Nvidia Quadro graphics cards and Intel processors, the new Q series is capable of cramming significantly more processing power than an Intel NUC into a footprint that isn’t much larger.

Intel’s recently launched Kaby Lake-G-powered NUC 8 VR set some new records in mini-PC performance. Its more powerful variant runs on the Core i7-8809G with integrated Radeon RX Vega M GH graphics, which is almost performance competitive with the Nvidia desktop GTX 1060. Zotac’s new Q series aren’t NUCs--because “NUC” is an Intel term--but they are mini-PCs that compete against NUCs in every other way.

Beginning at the higher end, the QK7P5000 and QK7P3000 both share the same 8 x 9” chassis. As their names imply, the QK7P5000 has a mobile Quadro P5000 graphics card, and the QK7P3000 has a mobile Quadro P3000 graphics card. The former shares its GPU with the mobile GTX 1070, and the latter shares its GPU with the mobile GTX 1060. Both QK7 products use Intel’s desktop i7-7700T processor.

  • qk5
  • zbox-qk5p1000-1
  • zbox-qk5p1000-2
  • zbox-qk5p1000-3

Coming in below the QK7 is the QK5P1000. It combines an Intel mobile i5-7200U processor and a mobile Quadro P1000, which is based on the mobile GTX 1050. The QK5 is physically smaller than the QK7 products and is about an inch shorter in length and width.

All Q series mini-PCs are sold as kits that do not include RAM or storage. Both the QK7 and QK5 have two SODIMM slots, one 2.5” drive bay, and one M.2 slot. The QK7 can make use of up to DDR4-2400 RAM and NVMe SSDs, while the QK5 is limited to DDR4-2133 and SATA SSDs. All Q series products also come with integrated AC WiFi and dual gigabit ethernet jacks.

Zotac didn’t announce pricing and availability information for the new Q series.

Product

QK5P1000

QK7P3000

QK7P5000

CPU

Intel Core i5-7200U

Intel Core i7-7700T

Intel Core i7-7700T

Graphics

Nvidia Quadro P1000 4GB

Nvidia Quadro P3000 6GB

Nvidia Quadro P7000 16GB

Memory

Up to 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4-2133 SODIMM

Up to 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4-2400 SODIMM

Up to 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4-2400 SODIMM

Storage

2.5” Drive Bay, M.2 2242 (SATA)

2.5” Drive Bay, M.2 2280 (PCIe, SATA)

2.5” Drive Bay, M.2 2280 (PCIe, SATA)

Case

Zotac QK5

Zotac QK7

Zotac QK7

Cooling

Custom

Custom

Custom

Motherboard

Custom

Custom

Custom

Power Supply

120W AC Adapter

180W AC Adapter

180W AC Adapter

Networking

AC WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports

AC WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports

AC WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports

USB Ports

3 x USB 3.0

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.1, 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.1, 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0

Video Ports

4x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4

2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x DisplayPort 1.4

Other

SDXC Card Reader

SDXC Card Reader

SDXC Card Reader

Operating System

Not Included

Not Included

Not Included

Dimensions

184.6 x 184.6 x 71.5mm

210 x 203 x 62.2mm

210 x 203 x 62.2mm

Price

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

Audio

Headphone, Mic-in, HDMI

Headphone, Mic-in, HDMI

Headphone, Mic-in, HDMI

Audio Codec

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

Mount

VESA

X

X

Warranty

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

About the author
Leon Chan
Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
2 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • lorfa
    ..but why
  • lperreault21
    Anonymous said:
    ..but why


    Um, For low power / small size workstations.


    This would be perfect for 3D CAD like solidworks.
2 comments
Most Popular
  1. Best Deals
  2. Tom's Hardware Weekly News Recap: April 7, 2018
  3. All The New Coffee Lake-H Laptops (Updated)
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.