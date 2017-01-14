SilverStone Stash Tour

The original stash of hardware sent in by SilverStone consisted of one UC01 AC adapter, the two VAC21 automotive adapters, the EP03 hub, the EP05-07 type-C adapters, one PB06 power bank, three CPU01 three-foot cables, and four CPU03 three-foot cables. Since then, I received two additional shipments, adding a second UC01 and PB06, ECU03-05 USB 3.1-Gen2 add-in boards, a pair of six-foot CPU01 cables, an ST30SFv2, an ST60F-ES, and ST60F-TI power supplies.
Because these were provided with no specific project in mind, I thought I’d start with a tour through the hardware to see what readers might want to see me do with them.
MORE: Best Deals
I hope you can appreciate my contribution to the comments section.