SilverStone Stash Tour

by
2 Comments

The Stash

Picture 1 of 42

The original stash of hardware sent in by SilverStone consisted of one UC01 AC adapter, the two VAC21 automotive adapters, the EP03 hub, the EP05-07 type-C adapters, one PB06 power bank, three CPU01 three-foot cables, and four CPU03 three-foot cables. Since then, I received two additional shipments, adding a second UC01 and PB06, ECU03-05 USB 3.1-Gen2 add-in boards, a pair of six-foot CPU01 cables, an ST30SFv2, an ST60F-ES, and ST60F-TI power supplies.

Because these were provided with no specific project in mind, I thought I’d start with a tour through the hardware to see what readers might want to see me do with them.

The VAC21 (x2)

Picture 2 of 42

These two are what got the silver stone rolling. The story goes like this: some of SilverStone’s employees were unhappy with the poor quality of most aftermarket automotive adapters, and decided to build one of their own. Sound like a familiar tale?

Based on the packaging, these have aluminum trim pieces; support both 12V and 24V systems; implement the BC 1.2 power specification with 3.1A total combined output (2.1 + 1.0); have "intelligent" over-current, over-temperature, and short-circuit protection; and have apparently been certified for traffic safety in Luxembourg (E13). Presumably, that means little more than your car shouldn't blow up.

VAC21 Packaging

Picture 3 of 42

What do you find inside this box aside from the adapter itself? A single-page warranty sheet. With a retail price of ~$20 and no accessories, is there more to it than fancy packaging (a clear plastic box with a cardboard insert instead of the usual blister pack or plastic bag) and an aluminum crown piece?

Inside The VAC21

Picture 4 of 42

At a glance, what we find inside is awfully reminiscent of the hardware inside most of the units from my cheap adapter round-up: a switching regulator, a bunch of passive support components, and an inductor. What this one has that cheaper adapters didn't is an input fuse, along with ceramic capacitors on the input and output. As much as I would like to know what additional functionality this adapter includes, I cannot find any information about its unbranded “AJY5EA” chip. At least the Chengx capacitor on its input is rated for 50V.

Looking at the board, it lacks a discrete rectifier. Does this indicate an integrated diode or synchronous rectifier? There is one way to find out without a datasheet: measure efficiency.

VAC21 Quick Test

Picture 5 of 42

I managed to crank the load current up to 4A for a minute before thermal shutdown kicked in with the adapter holding up nicely at 5.13V. After that, I had to roll current back to 3.3A for the periodic shutdowns to stop, at which point the adapter provided 5.15V. It looks like this adapter should have no trouble maintaining its 3.1A total output capacity rating.

As it delivered power, the VAC21 drew 1.67A @ 11.83V, yielding an efficiency of 86%. That's not quite high enough for us to definitely call out a diode versus synchronous freewheeling rectification, but it's still decent. Noise-wise, we have 50mVPP of ripple at 330 kHz, which is merely par for the course.

If I do another automotive USB adapter round-up, I’ll revisit this one for a more in-depth look.

One-Meter CPU01 Cables (x3)

Picture 6 of 42

Another product that SilverStone volunteered to send was its reversible type-A to micro-B cables. Reversible plugs are a heavily hyped feature of the type-C connector, and some manufacturers have found a way to make reversibility a thing for type-A and micro-B plugs as well.

CPU01 Revisions

Picture 7 of 42

When I first tried the white CPU01 cable, I couldn’t believe how much force was needed to insert its micro-B plug into my tablet’s port. By putting the tablet on an electronic scale, I measured approximately four kilograms (nine pounds or 40N) before the pink cable clicked in, versus roughly one kilogram for my regular cables. When I asked SilverStone about this, I was told that there were three revisions of the CPU01 cables to address my specific issue.

How do you tell which revision you have? The third revision comes with a Velcro strap instead of a wire tie. Sure enough, the gray cable from my first batch requires a much more reasonable 12N (1.2 kg or 2.6 pounds) of insertion force.

Reversible Type-A

Picture 8 of 42

How do you make type-A reversible? More than half of the type-A end is plastic fill. So, instead of filling the bottom half of the connector with plastic, you only put a wafer in the middle and mirror contacts on both sides. Regardless of which way you plug it in, it just works!

The implementation is so simple that we seriously wonder why the USB specification wasn’t made this way in the first place.

Reversible Micro-B

Picture 9 of 42

Exactly the same trick works for the micro-B connector, although the contact support wafer gets quite thin.

When SilverStone offered these reversible cables to me, I didn’t think much of them. Getting my A/micro-B cables’ orientation right less than 50% of the time (have you ever tried plugging something in, flipping the connector around, and then realizing it was right the first time, just not lined up correctly?) never bothered me before. After using these cables for a few months, though, I must admit that the convenience factor grew on me.

Nylon Braiding

Picture 10 of 42

As advertised on the packaging, SilverStone’s CPUxx cables have a braided outer layer. The nylon weave adds stiffness, which reduces tangling and improves the cable’s structural integrity by making it more difficult to crush or kink. You also get increased friction wear resistance.

Excessively tight fit of the earlier micro-B connector revisions aside, they look and feel like high-quality cables. Only time will tell if they live up to their first impressions. I can see why our SilverStone contact was so enthusiastic about them, though.

One-Meter CPU03 Cables (x4)

Picture 11 of 42

SilverStone didn’t forget Apple products. Its reversible type-A and braided cable design is available with a Lightning connector on the other end in its CPU03 cable accessories line-up.

Since I do not own any Apple devices, I’ll give two of these to my sisters as Christmas presents and keep one just in case.

If there is a “Velcro edition” of these, I didn’t get any.

1.8-Meter CPU01 Cables (x2)

Picture 12 of 42

After asking SilverStone about the CPU01's insertion force, I was offered newly revised replacements. Given a choice of length, I requested the longest cables available. After all, I like to leave my tablet plugged in whenever I can and not worry about wearing the battery out unnecessarily. With three- or four-feet runs, I have to be mindful of where I plug the cable in and where I put my devices. Two or three extra feet give me more options.

For people who only use their cables for charging and disconnect their devices before use, the extra length would only increase clutter.

PB06 Power Bank

Picture 13 of 42

A handful of people I know carry a USB power bank around to avoid running flat on the go. SilverStone’s power bank has two additional tricks up its sleeve compared to basic models: it sports a reasonably bright LED torch light and it comes with battery booster cables that the packaging says can provide up to 200A to help crank your car. I haven’t had the chance (or misfortune) to test the company's claim…yet. Winter is coming, so perhaps I’ll find out.

If you particularly impatient and want your portable gear charged as fast as possible, the PB06 supports QuickCharge 2.0 both for itself and the downstream device.

The first one of these I received had a very loose 12V port shroud: it could be made to fall out by simply tapping the unit with its cover pointed down. I plan to write more about this in a future tear-down.

UC01 40W AC Charging Station

Picture 14 of 42

When most of us think about tablet, phone, and accessory chargers, we typically picture wall warts. But that's not the case here. This USB power station connects to mains using a modular cord, allowing you to place its five ports conveniently instead of forcing you to find a safe area close to an outlet.

I received one of these initially. I tried prying it open to have a look inside, only to discover that its body appears to be glued or welded shut. When I mentioned to my SilverStone contact that I may end up doing a destructive tear-down in the future, he volunteered a replacement. Thanks SilverStone!

UC01 Quick Test

Picture 15 of 42

Regardless of load, the ripple magnitude remained 40mVPP and all ports stayed at 5.00VDC. The only thing that changed was ripple frequency. This isn't the best ripple performance we've seen in absolute terms, but it's perfectly acceptable for USB power. I suspect we’ll see far worse in my upcoming cheap USB AC adapter round-up.

EP03 Powered USB 3.0 Hub

Picture 16 of 42

If you read my EP03 tear-down back in November, you're already intimately familiar with this one. While its craftsmanship leaves much to be desired for a $30 hub, the EP03's performance is up to par with a direct host connection (no hub), its power adapter meets its ratings, and most important, its UL listing appears legit. I wish I didn’t have to mention that last bit, but the proliferation of questionable power adapters makes it worth emphasizing.

EP05 Type-C To 10/100/1000 Ethernet Adapter

Picture 17 of 42

With an increasing number of slim portables forgoing traditional wired connections and their large connectors, many road warriors find themselves wanting for some way of connecting their shiny new devices to wired networks. The EP05 may suit that niche. For convenience’s sake, it also supports auto-MDI/MDI-X (as does every other 1000Base-T device I have ever used), so you don’t need to worry about patch versus cross-over cables.

EP05 Body

Picture 18 of 42

Looking at the EP05 for hints of how to open it reveals that the whole body (except the front cover) is molded as one piece, with the front part clipping in. Judging by how the cable can be pushed in a little, the unit must be assembled by passing the cord and strain relief through the hole in the back, and then holding it in place by the circuit board and front clip with the cable connector installed after the fact. I couldn’t get a good enough grip on the front cap to pry it out, so there aren't any internal pictures to share. No doubt we’d find little more than a USB 3.0 micro-controller with an Ethernet port in there.

EP05 In Use

Picture 19 of 42

There weren't any instructions bundled with the adapter, so I decided to plug it in and see if it just worked.

A green LED along the top edge lights up when a link is active, a second green LED near the middle blinks to indicate traffic at 1 Gb/s, and a third green LED right under the link-up LED blinks when the connection is running at 100 Mb/s. Changing the link speed LED location rather than the LED's color is unusual, in my experience.

I haven’t tested the EP05's performance beyond checking that my PC can still connect to the Internet after moving my LAN cable from the integrated controller to SilverStone's Type-C adapter. All I can say at the moment is that it works.

EP06 Type-C To VGA Adapter

Picture 20 of 42

This is one odd blend of old and new technology: a modern Type-C upstream connection, a modern Type-C charge-only port, an old-school Gen-1 Type-A downstream port, and an ancient VGA output. How many people with Type-C devices still have VGA-only displays hanging around? My last remaining analog display died from a catastrophic failure around five years ago.

As stated on the packaging, this is a DisplayPort alternate-mode device, which means it has no graphics display capabilities of its own. Instead, the EP06 depends on the host port having the necessary alt-mode hardware to route DisplayPort signals from the video source to the Type-C port.

EP06 Body

Picture 21 of 42

The EP06’s chassis is made of three pieces: a top cover, a bottom cover, and the front cover. There is a distinct looseness between pieces when flexing the case, meaning no glue or ultrasound welding is used. With a dull knife and surprisingly little prying effort, the top and bottom covers held together by plastic pegs come apart.

Inside The EP06

Picture 22 of 42

What do we find inside? A handful of DC-DC converters and support components aside: a VIA VT120 four-port USB 3.0 hub chip, a VIA VT100 DisplayPort alt-mode chip, and a Chrontel CH7517 DisplayPort-to-VGA converter. It seems like a shame to include a hub chip and not use it to make the charging port usable as an additional accessory port.

Incidentally, as I was looking up the board components, I came across VIA’s VT100 reference design, which looks awfully similar.

EP07 Type-C To HDMI Adapter

Picture 23 of 42

Similar to the EP06, SilverStone's EP07 requires a host device with DisplayPort alternate-mode support to make any use of its HDMI video output capability. It also uses the same construction style as the EP05, where the cable and guts are fed from the front and boxed in by the front cover. Since I don't own any host devices with alt-mode support, I can't test either adapter.

USB 3.1-Gen2 Cards

Picture 24 of 42

When I received SilverStone's first package and saw the Type-C accessories, I told the company that I didn't have any devices with Type-C ports for testing. These three showed up shortly thereafter. They're all based on the ASMedia ASM1142 PCIe 2.0×2/3.0×1-to-USB 3.0-Gen2 bridge, each with its own niche-specific twist. The trio also comes with low-profile brackets.

From left to right, we have the ECU03, ECU04, and ECU05. The one I used for testing the Ethernet adapter earlier was the ECU05.

ECU03

Picture 25 of 42

The ECU03 provides the most basic way of adding Type-C and Gen2 support to an existing system: one Type-C and one Type-A port directly on the rear bracket. The only other internal connection on the card is a SATA power port. All three cards have one.

ECU04

Picture 26 of 42

The ECU04 is a retrofit card with an internal 19-pin connector to enable USB 3.0-Gen2 on Type-A front panel connectors in older PCs without Gen2 motherboard support.

ECU05

Picture 27 of 42

And here we have the jack-of-all-trades model, which employs ASMedia's chip to feed the Type-C port and a VIA VL812 USB 3.0 hub (Gen1). In turn, that component is used to feed the other ports and provide Battery Charging 1.2 support.

For some reason, the wrong bracket was sealed in my sample’s bag. No, I didn’t get it mixed up with the ECU04’s blank plate. The last I heard, SilverStone was looking into whether this was a one-off mix-up or a batch issue.

ECU05 Close-Up

Picture 28 of 42

I didn't spot any assembly or soldering issues on the most complex of these three boards. However, I do have to ask: who is Gajan? I've never heard of that electrolytic capacitor brand before. As long as they are merely bypassing the PTC fuses, we shouldn't worry too much.

There isn’t much to see on the bottom of the board aside from an ASM1542 7 GHz multiplexer to handle the Type-C connector’s signal routing. The ECU03 has one of these as well.

ST60F-ES

Picture 29 of 42

Since I have a handful of ideas for future power-related stories, I asked SilverStone if it might be interested in sending some PSUs, and in turn I received the ST60F-ES. I’m not going to do anything resembling a full-on review here, just a quick peek.

ST60F-ES Quick Peek

Picture 30 of 42

As you would expect from a low-cost 80 PLUS power supply, the inside appears to be dominated by heat sinks. Capacitor-wise, the most critical ones all come from Teapo, with SC-series caps for the outputs. That's a reasonable choice as far as third-tier brands for budget-oriented power supplies go. Support circuitry, on the other hand, gets Su’Scon capacitors, which may be a different story.

There isn’t much to see on the bottom side of this board aside from a typical-looking wave solder job. At a glance, I wouldn’t mind using this PSU as a spare or for an occasional-use PC.

ST30SFv2

Picture 31 of 42

SilverStone also offered its ST30SF, with one small twist. I received the recently-updated ST30SFv2 instead. What does cramming 300W of capacity in about half the volume of a standard ATX form factor look like on the inside? Let’s have a look.

Size Comparison

Picture 32 of 42

Before going inside, I thought I’d do a quick size comparison for those of you who aren’t familiar with the difference between an SFX and ATX PSU. The ST30SFv2 is a whole two inches shorter, one inch narrower, and one inch thinner.

ST30SFv2 Quick Peek

Picture 33 of 42

Despite being half the size, the ST30SFv2 does not look as crowded. It's also a fair step up in quality from the ST60F. We find Nichicon primary capacitors, Teapo SC support capacitors, Nichicon capacitors for the 5VSB rail, and DC-DC converters for the 3.3V and 5V rails.

Cold Solder

Picture 34 of 42

Wave soldering on the bottom looks good overall except for one cold solder joint on the 3.3V bulk capacitor’s positive lead. I’ll hazard a guess that an air bubble got trapped in the solder wave next to the capacitor, preventing the capacitor’s lead from getting hot enough to accept solder.

Questionable Folding

Picture 35 of 42

What happened here? Someone messed with the top solder joint on the 5901 (5.9k) resistor and the 103 (10k) resistor below it, then left a small solder blob stuck on top of the next resistor to the left. Moreover, the 362 (3.6k) resistor further to the bottom-right has one terminal showing signs that its pad was touched up. I also do not like how the top thermistor wire is close to shorting out its other wire.

Whoever built this unit needs to practice stab-soldering and aim. Cropping these two leads a little shorter wouldn’t hurt either.

ST60F-TI

Picture 36 of 42

If you asked me what my ideal power supply would be, I’d say a 350W 80 PLUS Titanium unit, as none of my PCs use much over 200W under full load. Unfortunately, Titanium-class PSUs under 600W are few and far between, so SilverStone sent me its closest match: the 600W Strider Titanium.

The ST60F-TI may not use the latest and greatest in power conversion technology, but it should still serve my purposes as a reference point well.

Before I do anything else with it, though, I have to take it apart.

ST60F-TI Quick Peek

Picture 37 of 42

The ST60F-TI's claim to fame is being the smallest 600W 80 PLUS Titanium power supply available, which is achieved using a combination of high-rise components and offloading surface-mount circuitry to riser boards. At a glance, all of the identifiable electrolytic capacitors on the main board are from Chemi-Con, as expected from a ~$150 PSU.

ST60F-TI Spooky Discovery

Picture 38 of 42

When I pulled the circuit board out of its enclosure, I made a startling discovery: I found a solder blob solidly stuck to the 12V synchronous rectifier FET's thermal pad. If you look closely at the imprint on the pad, this solder blob is located near pin #1 of that FET. Care to guess what else is in the neighborhood of that solder blob?

FET Neighborhood

Picture 39 of 42

At one end of the pad, we see the impression from the two bus bar tangs (up top in this picture). On the bottom-right FET, we see the pin #1 dimple at the solder blob location. The blob was a loose solder bridge between the FET’s gate and the PSU’s 12V rail in the middle. Depending on shipping vibrations and other factors making or breaking the solder bridge’s contact, there is a fair probability that the power supply would have self-destructed had I turned it on before taking it apart.

One More Blob

Picture 40 of 42

While reviewing photographs of my findings to discuss with SilverStone, I noticed another solder blob hanging on one of the 12V bus bar tangs in the middle of this picture. I’ll have to clean this up before using the ST60F-TI–wouldn’t want it to break loose, rattle around, and find a new home in an unsafe location.

Bus bars are great for minimizing wiring losses and replacing jumpers. However, they have high thermal mass that wicks heat away, making them more challenging to solder cleanly and repeatably. The slightly darker area to the right may also be a hint of rework. Perhaps the blob came from there instead. Either way, it doesn't belong.

Like So Many Snowflakes

Picture 41 of 42

My stash of SilverStone samples ended up piling much higher than I expected it to. Again, do give SilverStone another round of applause for its participation.

I’d say that the biggest surprise in my stash (so far) is the FET solder blob on the ST60F-TI. Word from Enhance via SilverStone is that it is as surprised as I was. Do I have worse luck than average with devices suffering from manufacturing defects and QA oversights? In any case, I do believe that these few discoveries show that some manufacturers don't have special reviewers-only sample piles.

Which of these products would you like me to revisit more thoroughly first? Are there any specific twists you'd be interested in? Let me know in the comments section!


About the author
Daniel Sauvageau

Daniel Sauvageau is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He’s known for his feature tear-downs of components and peripherals.

2 comments
    Your comment
  • clonazepam
    Hello Daniel. I'm afraid these parts aren't all that interesting to me, personally. I respect others may feel different. Now, here's what I came up with given my level of interest. I think you should design a suspension bridge, and build it out of these parts. Once complete, see how much weight it can support before collapsing.

    I hope you can appreciate my contribution to the comments section.
    0
  • Kridian
    I never think to inspect PSUs for bad soldering, but you've just convinced me to start.
    0
