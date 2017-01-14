SilverStone Stash Tour

Inside The EP06 Picture 22 of 42

What do we find inside? A handful of DC-DC converters and support components aside: a VIA VT120 four-port USB 3.0 hub chip, a VIA VT100 DisplayPort alt-mode chip, and a Chrontel CH7517 DisplayPort-to-VGA converter. It seems like a shame to include a hub chip and not use it to make the charging port usable as an additional accessory port.

Incidentally, as I was looking up the board components, I came across VIA’s VT100 reference design, which looks awfully similar.



