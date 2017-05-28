Building The Lian Li DK-04X Gaming Desk

Cool It Down With A Vertical 120mm Fan Picture 22 of 31

Above the radiator, we installed a surge tank into which the warmed water could run. From there, liquid flows into the radiator below and to the first GPU cooler. This ensures a constant supply of water to both pumps. Running out of the GPU's coolers, the water then proceeds down through the smaller radiator where it's cooled a bit. It makes its way through the CPU and back into the surge tank.

What you see here is a vertically aligned 120mm fan that provides improved airflow over the graphics cards' backplates. This is actually necessary in spite of the water cooling, as our cooler does not include a full backplate cover, which would normally cool the voltage regulation circuitry.

You may be asking, "What about extra heat from the cards?” After all, each GTX 1080 dissipates 25-30W of waste heat not addressed by the water cooler. Fortunately, the fans we installed in the desk took care of that problem easily.

MORE: Part 1: 20 Crazy And Unique Case Mods

MORE: Part 2: 20 Crazy And Unique Case Mods

MORE: Tom's Hardware's Top 40 Steampunk Computer Mods From Pinterest