Building The Lian Li DK-04X Gaming Desk

Above the radiator, we installed a surge tank into which the warmed water could run. From there, liquid flows into the radiator below and to the first GPU cooler. This ensures a constant supply of water to both pumps. Running out of the GPU's coolers, the water then proceeds down through the smaller radiator where it's cooled a bit. It makes its way through the CPU and back into the surge tank.
What you see here is a vertically aligned 120mm fan that provides improved airflow over the graphics cards' backplates. This is actually necessary in spite of the water cooling, as our cooler does not include a full backplate cover, which would normally cool the voltage regulation circuitry.
You may be asking, "What about extra heat from the cards?” After all, each GTX 1080 dissipates 25-30W of waste heat not addressed by the water cooler. Fortunately, the fans we installed in the desk took care of that problem easily.
The general idea of desk that also acts as the system chassis is, on the surface, practical and presents good visual opportunities.
However, coming from a workstation and industrial designer's perspective, I think there are some opportunities miscalulated:
1. I would find a complex, fairly brightly lit volume under the keyboard extremely distracting.
2. The noise-making components are about as close to the users' ears as possible, although the radiators are oriented away.
3. Although the system is heavily liquid-cooler oriented, the cooling air stream has a good pattern although it appears diffused over a large area.
4. It would have been interesting to see a configuration using 7.1 surround sound. The speakers in the photos are too far apart for proper stereo imaging.
5. Aesthetically, I've long thought Lian Li strike a nearly ideal clean and neutral aesthetic- attractive and purposeful, but not distracting. However, for this use- and cost- it might have some more fizz in the appearance- it could be the computer desk in a dentists office. It should be the computer desk in Frankenstein's dentist's office,...
6. Is it my imagination or is it delivered in the box with the stand / legs attached? It's the size of an apartment refrigerator. Who can move that size box in a home without two or three people?
Not bad at all, but some missed opportunities.
BambiBoom
I suppose you could turn off the lighting to reduce distraction though, or simply build the system with less-extreme lighting. It might be a bit less distracting in a brightly lit room too.
Noise-wise I get the impression that any vibrations could easily get passed to the desk surface, and in turn to anything on the desk. And speaking of things on the desk, if you want to get into the case for any reason, it looks like you'll need to remove everything from the desk's surface, which isn't exactly ideal.
It also looks like you would need to clean the surface a lot, since dust and smudges would be quite noticeable on that glossy black surface.
As for the price, if someone wanted a similar-looking desk, but didn't want to spend $1500 on it, I don't think it would be particularly hard to convert another, much cheaper desk into something like this.
As for the table itself, it seems like it suffers from the same malady that afflicts so many other computer-enthusiast products -- over-design, gimmickry for its own sake. As if a table that doubles as a computer case wasn't enough, they have to make the height adjustment mechanism electric (and thus more easily breakable), and apparently Lian Li's quest for component bling led to their trapping the motherboard's IO ports within the table.
This is the kind of thing I might buy if I felt it would be a practical long-term investment. Real desks aren't exactly cheap, after all. But sadly as it stands, this Lian Li desk looks like just another in a long line of luxury computer products that you're expected to discard a few years down the line, when the next version comes along.
Height adjustment is good, but only means that the desk height can be changed to accommodate the correct chair height for the user.
I have helped quite a number of people with sitting position at work computer workstations and most need to have the chair seat to desk top distance as small as possible. The relatively thick front edge of the gaming desk limits that, which could lead some users to need to raise their forearms to use the keyboard and mouse, which leads to shoulders strain especially during long gaming sessions.