Building The Lian Li DK-04X Gaming Desk

by
6 Comments
Picture 1 of 31

We recently visited the Lian-Li production facility to check out the company's DK-04X gaming desk. This deluxe piece of furniture lets you dial in a height and save up to four presets you can change by pressing a button. This is supposed to ensure that family members, roommates, and random visitors with significantly different body types can all use the same desk.

Evolving Beyond The DK-02X

Picture 2 of 31

The DK-04X is a robust table, and as such, its major components come pre-assembled from the factory.

Given the change in construction between the DK-02X and DK-04X, we found this to be a sensible evolution from Lian-Li’s previous model, which came packaged in several boxes and required you to assemble much of it yourself.

Cutting Metal With Water-Cooled Lasers

Picture 3 of 31

Although Lian-Li employs third-party vendors for certain parts of the desk, such as the mechanism behind the height adjustment and the cabling, we wanted to see the powerful water-cooled laser go to work on large pieces of metal.

Presses Make Parts From Aluminum

Picture 4 of 31

Speaking of lasers, the massive and programmable Amada EMK 3510NT wields not only a very precise water-cooled cutter, but also a number of other fabrication tools designed specifically for manipulating metal sheeting and other components.

After the EMK cut the major components to spec, we watched as an impressive array of presses manipulated the high-gauge aluminum into the desk's other key parts.

Clean It Before You Assemble It

Picture 5 of 31

After fabrication, the pieces necessary for the desk’s assembly are thoroughly cleaned. Their now-colored surfaces are treated to prevent abrasion. Once they're assembled, the desk's electronic innards are installed. Last but not least, the entire package is ensconced in a hefty layer of cardboard and Styrofoam to prepare it for the long journey to our lab.

How Do We Get It Inside?

Picture 6 of 31

Upon arrival, we had to figure out how to get the desk inside. Finding a solid grip on a 130lb, plastic-wrapped cardboard box the size of a St. Bernard was no easy feat. Because Lian Li doesn't include a moving crew with each purchase, you should probably open the package close to the desk's final home.

We chose high-end parts for our setup: a water-cooled, 4.3 GHz overclocked Intel Core i7-6950X with two GeForce GTX 1080s in SLI. 

Getting Into The Nitty-Gritty

Picture 7 of 31

Before we proceed with a description of our build process, we want to assess what makes this generation better than the last. It is decidedly slimmer and more grown-up-looking than its predecessor. In addition to this desk's scalable height and generally larger proportions, the feet allow for height adjustment as well, addressing users of almost any size.

The desk measures roughly 47 ¼ inches wide, 29 ½ inches deep, and allows for a custom height ranging from 26 ½ to 45 ½ inches. A hefty, tempered glass plate acts as the desk surface itself, and while the idea of removing such a significant piece of glass from the desk can be intimidating, take solace in the fact that the DK-02X’s glass surface was even more cumbersome and heavy. Below you can find a more thorough chart containing the desk’s specifications.

Specifications

  • Model: DK-04 X
  • Color: Black
  • Dimensions: 1200mm (W) x 685-1157mm (H) x 750mm (D)
  • Net weight: 53 kg
  • Weight held: up to 100 kg on desktop
  • Drives: (1) 5.25" external, (8) 3.5" or 2.5" HDD internal to frame, (2) 2.5" HDD internal
  • Extension slots: 8
  • Form factors: E-ATX, ATX, Micro ATX
  • Fan: (4) 120mm front, (4) 120mm rear
  • I/O: (4) USB 3.0, HD audio
  • Compatibility: 320mm graphics length, 140mm air cooler height, (1) 480mm radiator - 60mm thick, (2) 240mm radiators - 60mm thick

Height Adjustment Is Tricky

Picture 8 of 31

Let's see what's under that stately appearance. First things first, while the height adjustment option is welcome, the mechanics leave a little to be desired. A deft touch is required to get the table to stop exactly where you want it. Ham-handed folks will require a few tries to get the timing of the button press correct. Here's a tip: let go of the button before you reach your desired height. Additionally, the built-in PSU must be manually unplugged if 0.5W in standby prove to be too much, as there is no true shut-off switch. 

The Desk's Current Height, Digitally Shown

Picture 9 of 31

The desk includes a digital display of the current height, shown here. Four numbers represent the quartet of height presets alongside an exact representation of the desk’s height in centimeters.

Manage Your Cables!

Picture 10 of 31

Being able to set the desk’s height at will is a welcome luxury, but it also requires care in the cable management department. Leave enough slack to accommodate any height adjustment, since raising the desk without enough extra cable may damage your hardware if a connector is ripped out.

A Removable Baseplate Helps

Picture 11 of 31

The DK-04X’s removable baseplate for the motherboard and other hardware is extremely convenient, especially compared to the DK-02's pull-out setup. For anyone interested in sleek and efficient cable management, your unsightly mess can be easily hidden beneath the baseplate.

The Mounting Plate Is All About Compromise

Picture 12 of 31

The design of the large radiator’s 45-degree mounting plate is nothing new, but it still offers a reasonable compromise when it comes to space. We removed all HDD cages, as we preferred to install SSDs and needed additional space for our cooling solution’s fluid pressure regulator, also known as a surge tank. 

USB Ports, Power Buttons, And More

Picture 13 of 31

The front side presents a standard complement of USB ports and power buttons, adding controls for RGB mixing, too.

What We Put Inside It

Picture 14 of 31

We wanted a robust, gaming-capable machine inside our new desk and decided on the following specs: an Intel Core i7-6950X overclocked to 4.3 GHz, 32GB of G.Skill TridentZ memory at 3400 MT/s, an inexpensive cooling block from Phobya, and an 850W be quiet! Dark Power Pro 11 PSU.

Fitting Two Radiators Required A Little Work

Picture 15 of 31

Using two radiators required slight customization, as the larger of the two, a 480mm Alphacool NexXxos XT45, had to be mounted on a support plate to allow sufficient space between the unit and the desk's glass surface. 

What You'll Find Underneath

Picture 16 of 31

As you can see, the desk's underside only has one hole grid for screws. This doesn’t leave much real estate for fans. On top of that, the threaded openings on the radiator would not have fit the grid, hence our change.

Keeping Cool With An Extra Radiator

Picture 17 of 31

To provide sufficient cooling, we required an additional 240mm radiator as well. Its thickness was limited to 45mm; anything more would have resulted in contact between the fans and the motherboard's VRM heat sinks.

Worry-Free Coolant Removal

Picture 18 of 31

Installing the smaller radiator deeper in the table allowed us to add a drain hose that could be conveniently passed through the bottom. This guarantees worry-free coolant removal should we ever need to swap out components or perform hardware maintenance.

Forget The Conventional Pumps

Picture 19 of 31

Having already demonstrated the cooling capacity of Alphacool's Eiswolf GPX Pro, we deliberately passed on a conventional pump and used two Eiswolf GPX Pros (combination VGA cooling block and pump attachment) to allow both coolers to work as independent all-in-one solutions.

Entering No-Man's Land With Two GTX 1080s

Picture 20 of 31

Our decision to run a pair of GTX 1080s in SLI put us in the technological version of no-man’s land. Cooling was at the front of our minds: should we use one pump for one card and a standard heat sink on the other, or should we try two pumps and risk any negative interactions between them?

Before we continue, a little explanation of Alphacool’s cooling technology is necessary. To make a long, convoluted discussion of patented (or unpatented?) technology short, Alphacool’s pumps use a reverse flow approach. The rotor in the pump rotates in the opposite direction of a normal pump, thereby sucking water in and spitting it out into the micro-canals to cool the GPU. This diagram presents the Alphacool reverse flow pump technology in picture form.

Wait, Will This Even Work?

Picture 21 of 31

The real question is whether or not this configuration will even work the way we want it to. During testing, we came to the conclusion that one large radiator was not sufficient to guarantee that both GPX Pro coolers were filled with water at start-up. As such, we had to make some changes.

Cool It Down With A Vertical 120mm Fan

Picture 22 of 31

Above the radiator, we installed a surge tank into which the warmed water could run. From there, liquid flows into the radiator below and to the first GPU cooler. This ensures a constant supply of water to both pumps. Running out of the GPU's coolers, the water then proceeds down through the smaller radiator where it's cooled a bit. It makes its way through the CPU and back into the surge tank.

What you see here is a vertically aligned 120mm fan that provides improved airflow over the graphics cards' backplates. This is actually necessary in spite of the water cooling, as our cooler does not include a full backplate cover, which would normally cool the voltage regulation circuitry.

You may be asking, "What about extra heat from the cards?” After all, each GTX 1080 dissipates 25-30W of waste heat not addressed by the water cooler. Fortunately, the fans we installed in the desk took care of that problem easily.

Note: Electricity And Water Don't Mix

Picture 23 of 31

Electricity and water do not mix, so taking our newly assembled project and putting it through the pump stress test had us on edge. To prevent any possible user error-based electrical injuries, we used an external power source that would not have contact with water.

We also discovered that, even though we used a dual-pump setup, a single pump would have worked too, albeit with significantly more noise.

So Far, So Good

Picture 24 of 31

Seven to eight volts proved to be optimal as long as both pumps were running at identical speeds. Additionally, our worries about negative interactions between the two all-in-one pumps proved to be unfounded. Once the pumps were running, the flow was steady and constant with no microbubbles or other problems.  At this point, we were finally able to reconnect our original power supply and start ratcheting up the performance step by step.

Plenty Of Wiggle Room For Overclocking

Picture 25 of 31

At stock settings, the water temperature remained at a comfortable 35°C during our GPU/CPU stress test. This was a good sign because it left plenty of wiggle room to play with for overclocking.

After that, we cranked the GPUs to 2 GHz and the CPU to 4.3 GHz. Power consumption during this test registered just under 700W, of which we estimated that 620 to 630W of waste heat were absorbed by the water and funneled away by the radiators.

What The Infrared Cameras Saw

Picture 26 of 31

Measuring with infrared cameras required us to remove the desk's glass surface. We used a special airtight wrap to simulate what the components would experience with the glass in place, resulting in temperatures of up to 50°C in some areas. Most of the enclosure was much cooler though, as you can see in this image.

Staying Cool During Hot, Hot Summer Gaming Sessions

Picture 27 of 31

With GPU temperatures of 37°C and a CPU temp of 40°C representing the worst-case scenario, this setup should stay cool during the hottest of summer gaming sessions.

The Thermaltake fans we used for this project were louder than the Phobya fan setup we planned originally, but they were by no means problematic.

Sadly, we also couldn't use Phobya's Noiseblocker technology because the radiator’s thickness made it impossible to install. This resulted in an end water temperature of 44°C, which was just too high for our taste. At least the Thermaltake fans really hit the lighting sweet spot.

Still Running Smooth, Five Months Later

Picture 28 of 31

The desk looks good regardless of how you set up its audio system. Both the soundbar option or separate speakers fit Lian-Li’s aesthetic, but be careful with how much weight you place on the glass surface; it's not rated for heavy speakers.

In the end, everything we wanted to install fit, and the custom water loop with twin Alphacool GPX Pro pumps has chugged along flawlessly for the past five months with almost daily use of several hours at a time.

Our choice of an SLI setup is not for everyone. The long-standing issues that come with multi-GPU builds, such as micro-stuttering and the lack of game profiles, remain prevalent. Had Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti been available when we started this project, we would have foregone SLI altogether.

Two Pumps Means Less Noise

Picture 29 of 31

The catlike grace of the dual-pump setup is icing on the cake. One pump could do the job, but the noise resulting from its higher RPM proved too disruptive for our delicate sensibilities. With two pumps working in tandem, we were able to reduce the necessary RPM significantly, thereby making the overall experience much more comfortable.

Luxurious With A Price To Match

Picture 30 of 31

This desk is beautiful, but also expensive at a list price of $1450. Like a Titan Xp or Core i7-6950X, it's definitely a luxury item for affluent enthusiasts. Still, the DK-04X is both aesthetically pleasing and pleasantly useful if you're willing to spend the money.

About the author
Igor Wallossek

Igor Wallossek is a Senior Contributing Editor for Tom's Hardware DE. He tests and reviews CPUs, GPUs, games and headsets.

Create a new thread in the US Photo reports comments forum about this subject
6 comments
    Your comment
  • bambiboom
    Igor Wallossek,

    The general idea of desk that also acts as the system chassis is, on the surface, practical and presents good visual opportunities.

    However, coming from a workstation and industrial designer's perspective, I think there are some opportunities miscalulated:

    1. I would find a complex, fairly brightly lit volume under the keyboard extremely distracting.

    2. The noise-making components are about as close to the users' ears as possible, although the radiators are oriented away.

    3. Although the system is heavily liquid-cooler oriented, the cooling air stream has a good pattern although it appears diffused over a large area.

    4. It would have been interesting to see a configuration using 7.1 surround sound. The speakers in the photos are too far apart for proper stereo imaging.

    5. Aesthetically, I've long thought Lian Li strike a nearly ideal clean and neutral aesthetic- attractive and purposeful, but not distracting. However, for this use- and cost- it might have some more fizz in the appearance- it could be the computer desk in a dentists office. It should be the computer desk in Frankenstein's dentist's office,...

    6. Is it my imagination or is it delivered in the box with the stand / legs attached? It's the size of an apartment refrigerator. Who can move that size box in a home without two or three people?

    Not bad at all, but some missed opportunities.

    BambiBoom
    0
  • scannall
    I like the idea. And it is very nice looking. But the two biggest drawbacks for me are price, and I'd rather not have a glass top. I know some people have to have their computer bling, and that's fine. Just isn't for me is all.
    1
  • cryoburner
    This case-desk does look rather cool, though I had some of the same thoughts about it potentially being a bit distracting and possibly a bit noisy.

    I suppose you could turn off the lighting to reduce distraction though, or simply build the system with less-extreme lighting. It might be a bit less distracting in a brightly lit room too.

    Noise-wise I get the impression that any vibrations could easily get passed to the desk surface, and in turn to anything on the desk. And speaking of things on the desk, if you want to get into the case for any reason, it looks like you'll need to remove everything from the desk's surface, which isn't exactly ideal.

    It also looks like you would need to clean the surface a lot, since dust and smudges would be quite noticeable on that glossy black surface.

    As for the price, if someone wanted a similar-looking desk, but didn't want to spend $1500 on it, I don't think it would be particularly hard to convert another, much cheaper desk into something like this.
    1
  • Fulgurant
    Interesting article. Would have liked to see some air cooling numbers, but I understand it's a niche product.

    As for the table itself, it seems like it suffers from the same malady that afflicts so many other computer-enthusiast products -- over-design, gimmickry for its own sake. As if a table that doubles as a computer case wasn't enough, they have to make the height adjustment mechanism electric (and thus more easily breakable), and apparently Lian Li's quest for component bling led to their trapping the motherboard's IO ports within the table.

    This is the kind of thing I might buy if I felt it would be a practical long-term investment. Real desks aren't exactly cheap, after all. But sadly as it stands, this Lian Li desk looks like just another in a long line of luxury computer products that you're expected to discard a few years down the line, when the next version comes along.
    0
  • Crashman
    Anonymous said:
    I like the idea. And it is very nice looking. But the two biggest drawbacks for me are price, and I'd rather not have a glass top. I know some people have to have their computer bling, and that's fine. Just isn't for me is all.
    Glass does a great job of reflecting noise, far better than most metal panels. Practically speaking, you'd want either a 1/4" glass or 1/2" MDF top (with Formica surface). Of course the MDF top could capture some of those noises instead of bouncing them back...
    0
  • Graham42
    What are the ergonomics of the desk like?
    Height adjustment is good, but only means that the desk height can be changed to accommodate the correct chair height for the user.
    I have helped quite a number of people with sitting position at work computer workstations and most need to have the chair seat to desk top distance as small as possible. The relatively thick front edge of the gaming desk limits that, which could lead some users to need to raise their forearms to use the keyboard and mouse, which leads to shoulders strain especially during long gaming sessions.
    0
