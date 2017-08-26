Best Online Co-Op Games Picture 1 of 16

It’s rare to see split-screen cooperative gameplay featured in today’s titles, which instead require an online connection so that you can play with your friends, whether they’re down the street or in a different country. Some co-op games require a group to solve puzzles, while others test your survival skills or pit you against tough enemies.

According to the Tom’s Hardware community, the 13 games on this list are best played with others. It’s dangerous to go through the journey alone, and a companion at your (virtual) side can make it an even more enjoyable experience. We’ll show the chosen games in order from the bottom of the list to the top.

