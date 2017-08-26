Best Online Co-Op Games

Washington D.C. is ripe with many jobs for your crew. You can kidnap specific targets, steal from a convenience store, or rob a bank. In each scenario, your team can reach its target simply by running into an area and killing every guard in sight. However, you’ll get more cash and experience points if you complete the mission undetected. If you’re discovered, the mission will still continue, but you’ll need to work together with your teammates to survive the wave of reinforcements and avoid capture.
At the end of each job, use your hard-earned cash to buy additional weapon mods to improve your firearms or masks to further intimidate those standing between you and the riches hidden in the game’s many vaults.
No Dead Space 3?
Come on.