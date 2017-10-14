Get Fit While Gaming With These Exercise Rated VR Games

Getting Fit With Exercise Rated VR Games Picture 1 of 27

We’ve said many times that virtual reality technology would change the world in many ways, including how we work and the way we consume entertainment. VR is also changing the games we play by bringing us deeper into their virtual worlds and letting us move around and interact with them. VR games let your body engage with the virtual world, not just your imagination, and in turn, it’s giving gamers an excuse to be active--sometimes, without them even realizing it.

The VR Health Institute recently launched the VR Exercise Rating system, which grades VR games for their physical activity level. VR Exercise ratings range from Resting (seated games that burn less than two calories per minute) and Sprinting (active games that burn 15+ calories per minute). The VR Institute uses sophisticated testing equipment to measure the oxygen intake rate of gamers while playing to determine the intensity rating of each game.



If you want to add more activity to your lifestyle, but the idea of going to the gym doesn’t appeal to you, the following VR games may be the answer that you’re looking for. Now you can get a good cardiovascular workout while clocking hours in your VR headset.

