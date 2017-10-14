Get Fit While Gaming With These Exercise Rated VR Games

Vanishing Realms is a first-person dungeon crawler for the HTC Vive. The game features a selection of weapons, including swords, maces, and a bow with arrows, and it features hand-to-hand combat against life-sized magic skeletons. The gameplay isn’t incredibly demanding, but the ducking, dodging, and swinging that you must do to play the game effectively can get your heart pumping.
The VR Health Institute rates Vanishing Realms near the bottom end of the fitness scale, but we reckon the game’s second chapter would offer a better workout than the first. The first chapter of Vanishing Realms features mild action with enemies that are few and far between. The second chapter is somewhat of a gauntlet run, where you must face 10 successive waves of enemies without succumbing to their attacks. If you die, you restart the gauntlet from the first wave.
Vanishing Realms launched in Early Access alongside the HTC Vive. The game is still in early access, and the developer doesn’t have a definitive release date planned for the full release.
- Platforms: HTC Vive
- Input: Motion Controllers
- Publisher: IndiMo Games LLC
- Developer: IndiMo Games LLC
- Multiplayer?: No
- Calories per minute: 3.01 kcals to 3.29 kcals
- Store Page: Steam
- VR Exercise Rating: Walking
MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets
MORE: The History Of Virtual Reality
MORE: All Virtual Reality Content