Best 'Skyrim' Mods

If you want to add another layer of realism to your experience, then look no further than Frostfall. Skyrim is located in the northern part of the Tamriel continent, which means that it has most areas blanketed in snow, although some southern sectors are warm enough to feature rain instead. As you make your way throughout the region, you’ll have to keep your eye on your exposure to the cold climate. If you eat warm food, wear enough armor, or wield a torch, you can stay warm as you travel outdoors. However, walking in the rain or swimming in the river can increase your exposure, which leaves you vulnerable to the elements. In most cases it’s best to layer up when you travel. Otherwise, you can pass out from hypothermia and wake up in a random city.

