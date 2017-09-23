Best 'Skyrim' Mods

Just like Vivid Weathers, Climates of Tamriel aims to provide a more varied spread of weather effects to give the game more visual flavor. Specifically, it expands on Skyrim’s seven biomes — Coast, Fall Forest, Snow, Reach, Tundra, Volcanic Tundra, and Tundra Marsh — and adds a total of 56 variants of cloud and clear weather in each area. In addition, the mod includes another set of interior-based and foggy weather for the cities of Markarth and Riften, respectively. All in all, there are 506 weather variations available in Climates of Tamriel, which means that you can visit your favorite locations and see them in a different light, so to speak.
