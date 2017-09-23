Best 'Skyrim' Mods

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim continues to be a popular PC game due to its vast, open world that contains many quests, secrets, and enemies. Still, many fans want to add to the experience so that players can do even more within the game. Whether it’s on Nexus Mods or the Steam Workshop, you can find a plethora of mods that add more gameplay features, visual enhancements, or a new story campaign altogether. If you want to spend hundreds of hours in the world of Skyrim, you’ll need to download these community-lauded add-ons.

14: Horses Revamped

Second only to the fast-travel feature, horses are one of the faster ways to move throughout the world. However, the animal’s default performance is substandard for most players. “DServant” created a mod with improved animations and an increase in both movement speed and stamina regeneration. As an added bonus, your horse’s tail also gets a physics makeover, although you need to install the HDT Physics Extension mod to make it work.

13: Vivid Weathers

At some point the surroundings in Skyrim become monotonous. The same mountain ranges are always bathed in sunlight, and their summits are coated with a fierce blizzard. Now and then, rain will fall and give the landscape a darker scenery, but that’s about it. This is where the Vivid Weathers mod comes into play. It contains over 500 different weather types that include dense fog, heavy rain, and thunderstorms. It also adds new effects, particles, and textures for existing weather systems for more authentic surroundings.

12: Immersive Horses

If you really love horses then this is the mod for you. You can buy, steal, or acquire every horse from the base game. You can also use multiple commands — such as telling it to wait at a specific spot, opening its inventory, or summoning it with a whistle — to make them more efficient companions. The mod also increases a horse’s performance in terms of stamina, sprint speed, and health. You can even use magic spells while on horseback, which should save you some valuable time during combat.

11: Enderal

In Enderal, you’ll have to investigate a terrible event called the Cleansing and find out more about the beings associated with it: the mysterious High Ones. The mod uses the foundation of Skyrim to make this new campaign, but Enderal provides a completely different experience. Gameplay takes place in a new land and includes a unique campaign, side quests, and even some guild-based missions. It’s time to embark on a new adventure, and you don’t have to pay a cent to try out this total conversion mod.

10: Amazing Follower Tweaks

As you gain fame and honor throughout the land, some people might be available to join your journey as followers. However, their standard movement and behavior in the game could use some improvement, which this mod provides. They can learn magic spells, follow your orders in combat, and enter stealth mode. For a better experience, you can also choose to manage their skills and stats or even tell them create a small camp in the wilderness. Simply put, this mod gives you more control over your minions so that you have a more effective team as you make your way across the region.

9: RealVision ENB

If you want to improve the overall look of the game, consider this one of the first mods to install. It’s a collection of improved visual and post-processing effects that can make the world of Skyrim more lifelike. Upgrades include better contrast between dark and light areas, lighting, and water effects. The result is a visual experience that’s similar to more recent titles. However, you’ll need a powerful card in order to reap the full benefits. The modder believes that Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 970 or AMD’s Radeon R9 390 should do the trick.

8: Climates of Tamriel

Just like Vivid Weathers, Climates of Tamriel aims to provide a more varied spread of weather effects to give the game more visual flavor. Specifically, it expands on Skyrim’s seven biomes — Coast, Fall Forest, Snow, Reach, Tundra, Volcanic Tundra, and Tundra Marsh — and adds a total of 56 variants of cloud and clear weather in each area. In addition, the mod includes another set of interior-based and foggy weather for the cities of Markarth and Riften, respectively. All in all, there are 506 weather variations available in Climates of Tamriel, which means that you can visit your favorite locations and see them in a different light, so to speak.

7: Campfire

The land of Skyrim contains small settlements and large cities alike, but Mother Nature still has a majority stake in the area. Even though you’ll eventually just fast-travel between cities to complete quests, there are some players who prefer to take the road less traveled and enjoy the outdoors. With Campfire, you can create your own area of solace in the wilderness. Once your campfire is built, you’ll have to scavenge for resources, such as tinder to keep the flame going and food to keep you well-fed throughout the day. Once you have enough resources, you can also add tents for shelter or create tanning racks to craft leather for other items. You also have the opportunity to gain new abilities with a custom skill system, which can help you gather more resources and improve your hunting prowess.

6: LOOT: The Load Order Optimization Tool

This isn’t a piece of software specific to Skyrim, but it is an important tool to have for anyone who installs a plethora of mods. When the game is running, LOOT loads in the many mods you installed. However, the load order is important because each mod contains plugins, which need to activate in a specific sequence. Otherwise, the game crashes. Instead of figuring out the load order for yourself, LOOT does the work for you so that you spend more time playing the game.

5: Open Cities

Before you enter a city, you have to first wait for the many assets within its walls to load. This means staring at a loading screen that you saw many times in the past. With this mod, you can enter any settlement seamlessly, which means that you don’t have to endure through the dreaded loading screen again. For most people, using this mod is a matter of convenience, but it also keeps you immersed in the game. You can use this new feature to your advantage during combat. Enemies can chase you to the city walls, and you’ll get reinforcements thanks to the local guards.

4: Frostfall

If you want to add another layer of realism to your experience, then look no further than Frostfall. Skyrim is located in the northern part of the Tamriel continent, which means that it has most areas blanketed in snow, although some southern sectors are warm enough to feature rain instead. As you make your way throughout the region, you’ll have to keep your eye on your exposure to the cold climate. If you eat warm food, wear enough armor, or wield a torch, you can stay warm as you travel outdoors. However, walking in the rain or swimming in the river can increase your exposure, which leaves you vulnerable to the elements. In most cases it’s best to layer up when you travel. Otherwise, you can pass out from hypothermia and wake up in a random city.

3: Ordinator - Perks of Skyrim

Because Skyrim is a RPG, you’ll get points to spend on perks every time you level up. However there isn’t much in terms of character specialization. If you install Ordinator, you’ll have to play for months to completely obtain all perks for a specific skill. For instance, you can obtain advantages while using a mace in combat or taking enemies out with a bow at long distances. If you prefer to sneak around, you can get the ability to be more effective at close range behind a foe or be nearly invisible to enemies if you stand still in one spot. With enough time and perks at your disposal, you can create a highly specialized character.

2: Skyrim Flora Overhaul

The scenery in Skyrim is breathtaking, but it hasn’t held up to today’s graphical standards. Thanks to the modder “vurt,” you can find beauty in the details again. Skyrim Flora Overhaul doesn’t just give new textures and meshes to existing plants and trees, but it also adds new variations of plants. This makes your surroundings more appealing and closer to their real-world counterparts. If you have this mod, make sure you admire the scenery the next time you hunt deer or emerge from a cave. You won’t be disappointed.

1: Static Mesh Improvement Mod

Creating a massive world like Skyrim means that Bethesda made some compromises during development. One such area is 3D models, and you’ll notice it on paved roads, wooden pillars, and even on ingots where features are not fully fleshed out. With this mod from “Brumbek,” you can add more depth and detail to many items and surfaces throughout the world. Fences that initially look like wallpaper will have a more three-dimensional shape, and objects such as chains and skeletons are well-defined. These changes might seem small, but they make gameplay more enjoyable and immersive. It’s visual enhancement mods like these that make the 2011 game still appealing to fans six years after its release.

We have new categories available in our ongoing Tom's Hardware Definitive List of PC Games threads in our forums. Be sure to head over to our PC Gaming forum page and contribute to the conversation.

  • AnimeMania
    I usually turn Skyrim on about once a week just to hunt some animals. Are there any good mods for hunting, like adding various animals, and making the rewards they give you more exciting? You don't know how many times I shot a wild goat and nothing was inside. Nothing too elaborate, since I am a very casual player.
