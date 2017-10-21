Login | Sign Up
Scare Your Friends With These VR Games

Scary VR Games

Halloween is fast approaching, which means that many of you will be looking for a good scare. You may watch a horror flick, or visit a haunted house attraction. And if you have a VR headset, you can immerse yourself in a truly terrifying world. If you want to scare yourself or your friends, you should give a few of these games a try.

Abe VR

ABE VR is a first-person VR short film that is unbelievably unsettling.It takes place in a world where artificially intelligent androids live among humans, but they don’t receive the same love and admiration that humans have for each other.

Abe is an android that doesn’t understand why humans don’t love him, and he’s on a misguided quest to achieve their unconditional love. Unfortunately for you, you’re his latest test subject, and he really doesn’t have any concept of what love is. You’re not going to like what Abe has planned for you.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, Steam VR
  • Input: Keyboard & Mouse, Gamepad, Motion Controller (as gamepad)
  • Publisher: Hammerhead VR
  • Developer: Hammerhead VR
  • Multiplayer?: No
  • Store Page: Oculus Store, Steam

Affected - The Manor

Affected-The Manor immerses you in a dark and terrifying mansion that is haunted by a poltergeist. Affected is more of an interactive experience than a game—you don’t need to solve puzzles, and there’s no high score. As you wander through the manor, you’ll encounter jump scares such as doors that slam shut, lights that go out, and objects that suddenly fly around the room.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, Steam VR
  • Input: Motion Controllers, Gamepad, Virtuix Omni
  • Publisher: Fallen Planet Studios
  • Developer: Fallen Planet Studios
  • Multiplayer?: No
  • Store Page: Oculus Store, Steam

Arizona Sunshine

Arizona Sunshine is a zombie survival game set in the Arizona desert. You must make your way through the desert landscape in search of other survivors while trying to stay alive. Scavenge through cars and buildings to find weapons, ammo, bandages, and food to help keep you alive.

Arizona Sunshine supports cooperative gameplay, so you and a friend can work together to survive the hoards of hungry undead. Co-op mode supports cross-platform gameplay, including PC-to-PSVR cross-play.

The PSVR version of Arizona Sunshine offers an additional gameplay mode that offers rifles to support the PSVR Aim controller.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, Steam VR, PlayStation VR
  • Input: Motion Controllers, Dual Shock 4 (PS4), PSVR Aim (PS4)
  • Publisher:Vertigo Games
  • Developer:Vertigo Games
  • Multiplayer?:Yes, Co-op. Cross-platform
  • Store Page: Oculus Store, Steam, PlayStation Store

Artika.1

Artika.1 is 4A Games’ first crack at a VR title. It’s also the first time the studio has branched offfrom the Metro series.

Artika.1 is set 25 years in the future. The planet is engulfed in a new ice age, and few areas remain hospitable for humans. You're one of the few who is surviving in the frozen wasteland, and you must fight to defend your control of the precious resource you have. You'll encounter raiders and marauders that are determined to take what you have. But there’s a bigger threat to worry about: monsters lurk in the darkness and will rip you to shreds.

Artika.1 is an Oculus Touch exclusive title. Oculus published the game, so 4A Games has no intention of bringing it to Steam.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, Steam VR
  • Input: Motion Controllers, Gamepad
  • Publisher: Oculus
  • Developer: 4A Games
  • Multiplayer?: No
  • Store Page: Oculus Store

Blue Effect

Blue Effect is a terrifying wave shooter set in a dark warehouse that's infested with alien species that are hellbent on eliminating you. You have to stand your ground and try to survive. Each wave of enemies last three minutes, but those three minutes are truly intense. Alien monsters come at you from all directions in a pitch-black environment. You have to throw flares to figure out where your next target is coming from.

  • Platforms: Steam VR, Oculus Rift
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Publisher: DiVR Labs
  • Developer: DiVR Labs
  • Multiplayer?: Yes
  • Store Page: Steam, Oculus Store

The Brookhaven Experiment

The Brookhaven Experiment is an action-packed monster shooter that's perfect for giving your friends a scare. It was one of the first scary VR shooters, and it remains a fan favorite.The game features a survival mode and a story mode. In the former, you must stand your ground and fend off wave after wave of grotesque monsters. In story mode, you get to roam around the map and make your way from waypoint to waypoint. In each case, you must conserve your resources such as ammo, and battery power. If you run out of bullets or light during a fight, there’s nothing you can do.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, Steam VR, PlayStation VR
  • Input: Motion Controllers, Dual Shock 4 (PS4), PSVR Aim (PS4)
  • Publisher: Vertigo Games
  • Developer: Vertigo Games
  • Multiplayer?: Yes, Co-op. Cross-platform
  • Store Page: Oculus Store, Steam, PlayStation Store

Dark Days

In Dark Days, you have to unravel a mystery surrounding an eerie desert motel. The developer describes Dark Days as a mix between Twin Peaks and The X-Files, which should give you an idea of the tone of the game. As you roam the motel grounds to solve the puzzles that you find, you must stay vigilant. There’s something (or someone) roaming around out there with you. The developer said that you should be prepared for jump scares when you play this game.

Dark Days was created by Parallel Studio, and Oculus helped fund and publish the title. You can play the game with an Oculus Rift, but there’s also a version for the Samsung Gear VR.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift,
  • Input: Gamepad, Keyboard & Mouse, Oculus Remote
  • Publisher: Oculus Studio
  • Developer: Parallel Studio
  • Multiplayer?: No
  • Store Page: Oculus Store

Don’t Knock Twice

Don’t Knock Twice is first-person horror game based on the Hollywood film of the same name starring Katee Sackhoff. You take on the roll of a guilt-stricken mother in a desperate search for her estranged daughter. The game takes place in a grand manor filled with secrets and horrors. Almost everything in Don’t Knock Twice is interactive. Objects in the game will serve as clues that lead you on a path to find your girl, to help you find a way out of the terrifying home, or to defend yourself from horrors that lurk in the dark.

In your quest to figure out what happened to your daughter, you’ll unravel the truth behind an urban tale of a vengeful, demonic witch. “One knock to wake her from her bed. Twice to raise her from the dead.” Don’t Knock Twice is available for Oculus Rift, Steam VR, and PlayStation VR. The game is also available for non-VR platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, Steam VR, PlayStation VR
  • Input: Gamepad, Motion Controllers
  • Publisher: Wales Interactive
  • Developer: Wales Interactive
  • Multiplayer?: No
  • Store Page: Oculus Store, Steam, PlayStation Store

Dreadhalls

Dreadhalls is one of the first VR horror titles. The game originated as a demo for the Oculus developer kit headsets years before the retail Rift headset debuted. White Door Games updated Dreadhalls for the Rift and Vive launch in 2016 and later added motion control support to the game.

Dreadhalls is a dungeon crawler with a procedurally generated map system. Every time you play the game, it generates a new labyrinth for you to explore. Navigate your way through the maze-like dungeon and try to find an escape. But be warned, there are creatures lurking in the darkness that you would rather not encounter.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, Steam VR,
  • Input: Keyboard & Mouse, Gamepad, Motion Controllers
  • Publisher: White Door Games
  • Developer: White Door Games
  • Multiplayer?: No
  • Store Page: Oculus Store, Steam

Duck Season

The best way to describe Duck Season is that it’s a combination of games like Duck Hunt and movies like Donny Darko.

Duck Season is a simulation of what it was like to come home with a rented console for the weekend, but with a sinister twist. It starts off as you would expect—shoot ducks and the dog retrieves them for you. But soon you realize that there’s something not quite right about your canine pal. As you dive deeper into the levels, you begin to lose your grip on what’s real and what’s part of the game, while the dog gains the power of suggestion over you.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, Steam VR,
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Publisher: Stress Level Zero
  • Developer: Stress Level Zero
  • Multiplayer?: No
  • Store Page: Oculus Store, Steam

The Elevator Ritual

The Elevator Ritual is a short interactive horror story made by Samson Films. You take on the role of Sarah, a teenage student who finds herself in a terrible situation—she’s gotten herself lost in the “Otherworld” and must find a way to get home. To escape, you enter an elevator in a building with at least 10 floors and ride it to a series of floors in a specific order. If you do it wrong, you may be stuck there forever. 

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift
  • Input: Gamepad, Oculus Remote, Touch (as Gamepad)
  • Publisher: Samson Films
  • Developer: Samson Films
  • Multiplayer?: No
  • Store Page: Oculus Store

Emily Wants To Play

It was supposed to be the end of your shift at your pizza delivery job, but the last stop of the night might end up being your last ever. The door just closed behind you, and the windows are boarded up. Something is going on here, and it can’t be good.

Emily Wants To Play is a free-roam virtual reality survival horror. You must survive the night by avoiding the occupants of the house with whom you find yourself locked in. Emily, the girl, who is roaming the house with you, is not what she seems, and her three dolls are no better. Stay away from all of them at all costs.

  • Platforms: Steam VR, Oculus Rift
  • Input: Motion Controllers, Gamepad
  • Publisher: SKH Apps
  • Developer: Shawn Hitchcock
  • Multiplayer?: No
  • Store Page: Steam, Oculus Store

Face Your Fear

From the developer that brought us Left 4 Dead and Evolve comes a virtual reality experience that brings every child’s wildest fears to life. Experience what it’s like to be a terrified kid stuck in bed, but the imaginary things that go bump in the night aren’t so imaginary.

Face Your Fear starts with creaking noises in the house, but it builds into something much more terrifying. The intensity of the situation changes based on where you look (or don’t look). It also includes a skyscraper scenario that challenges your fear of heights by putting you on the ledge of a tall building in a big city. Not only must you face potential vertigo, when you look down you’ll note that there’s a giant robot scaling the building. There’s nowhere to go.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift
  • Input: Touch, Keyboard & Mouse, Oculus Remote
  • Publisher: Oculus Studio
  • Developer: Turtle Rock Stuidos
  • Multiplayer?: No
  • Store Page: Oculus Store

The Forgotten Chamber

Do you have what it takes to explore an ancient tomb and uncover the secrets that lie within? The Forgotten Chamber will take you on an adventure into the depths of the unexplored, ominous ruins an emperors tomb. As you explore the mystical chamber, you’ll discover that you’re not alone. Ghastly horrors lurk in the darkness, and when they jump out, they'll leave you breathless and your heart pounding. And Archiact leveraged the power of binaural audio to enhance the thrill of the experience and sell the illusion of entities hiding all around you.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift
  • Input: Gaze-based
  • Publisher: Archiact
  • Developer: Archiact Interactive
  • Multiplayer?: No
  • Store Page: Oculus Store

Into The Dead

Left 4 Dead doesn’t exist for VR, but Into The Dead is a good substitute if you’re willing to go it alone. It's an intense first-person shooter that puts you in the heart of the zombie apocalypse. You must do everything in your power to survive: wield guns, throw grenades, cut zombies down with a chainsaw, and run.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift
  • Input: Gamepad, Touch (as gamepad)
  • Publisher: PikPok
  • Developer: PikPok
  • Multiplayer?: No
  • Store Page: Oculus Store

Killing Floor: Incursion

Killing Floor: Incursion is an intense, action packed first-person shooter that will get your heart racing. Take on the role of an elite soldier and fight your way through the menacing hoards of Zeds. You’ll get access to an array of weaponry, including pistols, shotguns, grenades, and melee weapons to help you survive. The game is filled with intense fights and jump scares that will keep your heart beating through your chest. And that's before the boss fights.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Publisher: Tripwire
  • Developer: Tripwire Interactive
  • Multiplayer?: Yes, Co-op
  • Store Page: Oculus Store

The Mental Torment

The Andronauts development team built The Mental Torment series for one purpose: to induce fear that pushes you to your limits. The developer said that before you try the game, you should prepare yourself mentally, and you should avoid the game if you have “any psychological or heart conditions.” The Mental Torment is filled with startling jump scares and horrifying visuals.

It's built in Unreal Engine 4, and the developer took advantage of the engine’s capabilities to fill the terrifying world with near-photorealistic graphics. The game also has high quality binaural audio to create a realistic soundscape that adds to the terror.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, Steam VR, PlayStation VR
  • Input:Gamepad, Oculus Remote, Touch (as Gamepad)
  • Publisher: The Andronauts
  • Developer: The Andronauts
  • Multiplayer?: No
  • Store Page: Oculus Store

Narcosis

Are you afraid of the ocean? If so, don’t even bother with Narcosis, a survival horror game set in the depths of the Pacific Ocean. You have a pressurized dry suit to keep you safe from the elements, but don’t expect it to protect you from everything.

There’s no sunlight in the depth of the ocean, and you never know what might be around the next corner. The earie feeling of exploring the ocean floor alone will leave you with a sense of unease, to which the developers exploit to deliver an unnerving experience.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, Steam VR,
  • Input: Keyboard & Mouse, Gamepad
  • Publisher: Honor Code, Inc.
  • Developer: Honor Code, Inc.
  • Multiplayer?: No
  • Store Page: Oculus Store, Steam

Obscura

Obscura is an atmospheric horror game that “immerses you in an endless circle of fear." It is, however, a non-violent experience. It doesn’t rely on monsters and gore to set your mind in a state of unease. The creepy environment and “relentless and almost invisible entity” that you encounter are frightening enough without blood and guts.

Obscura is also meant to be played multiple times. The developer said the events are “fully randomized and unpredictable,” and each time you play the game, it “will draw you more and more into the dark.”

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, Steam VR, PlayStation VR
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Publisher: Michael Hegeman
  • Developer: Michael Hegeman
  • Multiplayer?: No
  • Store Page: Oculus Store, Steam

Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul

The creators of the Paranormal Activity movie series branched into the world of virtual reality to offer their fans a new way to be scared. Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul is one of the most terrifying experiences you can have in VR today.

Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul is an original storyline set in the universe of the movies. Armed with nothing but a flashlight, you find yourself exploring a seemingly abandoned home in the woods. Before long, you realize you’re not alone in the house—but who, or what, is here with you? Do you have the guts to stick around to find out?

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, Steam VR, PlayStation VR
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Publisher: VRWERX
  • Developer: VRWERX
  • Multiplayer?: No
  • Store Page: Oculus Store, Steam, PlayStation Store

Raptor Valley

Welcome to Raptor Valley. Here’s your flashlight, good luck surviving the night. This game is also a frightening test of your reflexes and senses. You must survive the night while standing in the middle of a field of tall grass filled with hungry raptors. You’ll get a flashlight, which you can use shine light on the raptors to scare them off before they get to you. If you survive long enough to prove yourself, you might just get a flare gun, too. (Psst. I forgot to mention: Don’t draw attention to the T-Rex.)

  • Platforms: Steam VR, Oculus Rift
  • Input: Motion Controllers, Gamepad
  • Publisher: Sunderpoint
  • Developer: Sunderpoint
  • Multiplayer?: No
  • Store Page: Oculus Store, Steam

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Capcom released Resident Evil 7: Biohazard on PC and PlayStation 4 in January, but the PlayStation version offers a much more intense experience. It also offers full support for Sony’s PlayStation VR headset. Strap one on and enter the terrifying world of the abandoned farmhouse in Resident Evil 7 and experience what it’s like to live through the horrors that await.

  • Platforms: PlayStation VR
  • Input: Gamepad
  • Publisher: Capcom
  • Developer: Capcom
  • Multiplayer?: No
  • Store Page: PlayStation Store

Reaping Rewards

Reaping Rewards is an interactive short film with a grim theme. You take on the role of a young grim reaper-in-training, and you must grapple with a number of difficult emotional choices. Reaping Rewards won’t frighten you with jump scares or violence, but it may torment you in a different way. How would you feel if you had to decide who gets to live and who dies?

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, Steam VR
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Publisher: LimitlessEntertainment Ltd.
  • Developer: Limitless Ltd.
  • Multiplayer?: No
  • Store Page: Oculus Store, Steam

Séance: The Unquiet (Preview)

Take part in a séance inside a haunted house and discover the fate of a family that met a tragic end. Séance: The Unquiet is an interactive cinematic VR experience filled with drama, scares, and surprises. The full experience isn’t available yet, but the developer released a five-minute preview that will give you a taste of what it's like to be part of a ghost story.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, Steam VR
  • Input: Oculus Remote, Keyboard & Mouse
  • Publisher: Holospark LLC.
  • Developer: HoloSpark
  • Multiplayer?: No
  • Store Page: Oculus Store, Steam

Sneaky Bears

There’s something particularly sinister about the idea of an evil teddy bear dead set on world domination. Stuffed animals are supposed to offer comfort to children, not take over the world. In WarDuck’s Sneaky Bears, an evil mastermind teddy bear named Bear Frank has taken control of an abandoned toy factory, and he’s cranking out an army of evil teddy bears as fast as he can.

You must put a stop to Bear Frank’s dastardly plans, but first, you’ll have for the fight your way through his army of innocent looking (but very evil) plush bears.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, Steam VR, PlayStation VR
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Publisher: WarDucks Ltd.
  • Developer: WarDucks Ltd.
  • Multiplayer?: No
  • Store Page: Oculus Store, Steam, PlayStation Store

Syren

Syren is a virtual reality survival horror title set in an underwater laboratory. A scientist obsessed with eugenics used the location to conduct horrific experiments in a quest to revive a species called Syrens, and something went horribly wrong. The experimental Syren creatures have escaped and are running amok in the lab.

Syren features two episodes. In the first half of the game, you play as a scientist who awoke to find the lab in ruins, and you use stealth and cunning to escape in one piece. In episode two, you return as a CIA agent armed to the teeth and ready to take on anything that comes your way. Use your military skills and high-powered arsenal to wipe the Syrens of the map.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift, Steam VR
  • Input: Motion Controllers
  • Publisher: Hammerhead VR
  • Developer: Hammerhead VR
  • Multiplayer?: No
  • Store Page: Oculus Store, Steam

Wilson’s Heart

Wilson’s Heart is a psychological thriller set in a hospital in the 1940s. You’ve just had heart surgery for unknown reasons, and there’s something amiss about the hospital staff. Soon after getting your bearings, things take a turn for the terrifying. It’s clear the place is haunted, and now you and your fellow patients must find a way to escape the increasingly grim situation.

Wilson’s Heart doesn’t use jump scares to startle you, but rest assured the experience is terror-inducing. The game has a general ominous feeling about it, and Twisted Pixel Games builds the tension into frightening sequences that send tingles down your spine.

  • Platforms: Oculus Rift
  • Input: Gamepad, Touch (as gamepad)
  • Publisher: Oculus Studios
  • Developer: Twisted Pixel Games
  • Multiplayer?: No
  • Store Page: Oculus Store

Kevin Carbotte

Kevin Carbotte is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes news and reviews of graphics cards and virtual reality hardware.

