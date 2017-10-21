Scare Your Friends With These VR Games

Abe VR Picture 2 of 29

ABE VR is a first-person VR short film that is unbelievably unsettling.It takes place in a world where artificially intelligent androids live among humans, but they don’t receive the same love and admiration that humans have for each other.

Abe is an android that doesn’t understand why humans don’t love him, and he’s on a misguided quest to achieve their unconditional love. Unfortunately for you, you’re his latest test subject, and he really doesn’t have any concept of what love is. You’re not going to like what Abe has planned for you.

Platforms: Oculus Rift, Steam VR

Oculus Rift, Steam VR Input: Keyboard & Mouse, Gamepad, Motion Controller (as gamepad)

Keyboard & Mouse, Gamepad, Motion Controller (as gamepad) Publisher: Hammerhead VR

Hammerhead VR Developer: Hammerhead VR

Hammerhead VR Multiplayer?: No

No Store Page: Oculus Store, Steam

