Scare Your Friends With These VR Games

Don’t Knock Twice is first-person horror game based on the Hollywood film of the same name starring Katee Sackhoff. You take on the roll of a guilt-stricken mother in a desperate search for her estranged daughter. The game takes place in a grand manor filled with secrets and horrors. Almost everything in Don’t Knock Twice is interactive. Objects in the game will serve as clues that lead you on a path to find your girl, to help you find a way out of the terrifying home, or to defend yourself from horrors that lurk in the dark.
In your quest to figure out what happened to your daughter, you’ll unravel the truth behind an urban tale of a vengeful, demonic witch. “One knock to wake her from her bed. Twice to raise her from the dead.” Don’t Knock Twice is available for Oculus Rift, Steam VR, and PlayStation VR. The game is also available for non-VR platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
- Platforms: Oculus Rift, Steam VR, PlayStation VR
- Input: Gamepad, Motion Controllers
- Publisher: Wales Interactive
- Developer: Wales Interactive
- Multiplayer?: No
- Store Page: Oculus Store, Steam, PlayStation Store
